NT dollar rises on Fed rate cut

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The New Taiwan dollar yesterday gained NT$0.078 against the US dollar to close at NT$29.960, as a surprise rate cut by US Federal Reserve on Tuesday drove global capital back to the local bourse, traders said.

It was the first time in one-and-a-half months that the NT dollar appreciated past the psychologically important NT$30 mark, data on the central bank’s Web site showed.

The local foreign exchange market has struggled to find direction amid a global outbreak of COVID-19.

Foreign institutional investors last week slashed holdings in local shares over concern that China’s supply chain disruptions could weaken earnings for local firms with heavy operations in hard-hit Chinese cities, a currency dealer told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The Fed’s rate cut prompted global funds to reconsider seeking shelter in the US dollar and other investment tools, said the dealer, who declined to be named.

Analysts have said that the Fed would embark on further monetary easing to bolster the US economy as several states in the US and some European countries have seen a quick increase in COVID-19 cases, unnerving investors.

Taiwan’s central bank has reportedly also stepped in by asking foreign portfolio managers to leave or buy local shares if they aim to stay, another dealer said.

The central bank has shown consistent intolerance for investors seeking to speculate in the local currency, the dealer said.

Foreign institutional investors yesterday increased their holdings in local shares by a net NT$965.68 million, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed, encouraged by a hefty rally on Wall Street overnight.

Turnover at the Taipei Foreign Exchange and the smaller Cosmos Foreign Exchange totaled US$1.56 billion.

Upcoming dividend distributions by local firms would continue to support equities and the NT dollar, analysts said.