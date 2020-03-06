Land Bank eyes growth in land and construction

DIFFERENT SITUATION: Chairman Hwang Bor-chang said that unlike SARS in 2003, the local market is in better condition to weather the effects of COVID-19

State-owned Land Bank of Taiwan (土地銀行), the nation’s largest mortgage lender, is looking at an aggressive growth in land and construction financing this year, driven by Taiwanese firms moving production bases home from China.

The lender expects construction and land financing to reach NT$385 billion (US$12.85 billion) this year, which would translate into a 19 percent increase after achieving an 18.2 percent gain last year, Land Bank of Taiwan chairman Hwang Bor-chang (黃柏川) said on Wednesday.

A sizeable share of investment pledges by local companies to cope with US-China trade tensions would materialize this year and benefit the bank, said Hwang, a veteran real-estate financier who assumed the helm at the bank last year.

The government has received NT$715.8 billion of investment pledges from local firms seeking to move manufacturing bases home from China to avoid US tariff hikes, with NT$200 billion expected to be realized this year.

Firms would press ahead with the plans to diversify risks, despite a detente between the US and China, and a growing worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, Hwang said.

Companies last year made good on investment pledges totaling NT$230 billion, fueling strong demand for land, factories and office space, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has said.

Land Bank of Taiwan also expects retail mortgage operations to increase 3.5 percent to NT$900 billion, Hwang said.

He dismissed worries that the spread of COVID-19 would depress the property market, as the SARS outbreak did in 2003.

Property prices took a sharp downturn during SARS, prompting home owners to abandon mortgage payments and posing threats to systemic stability, Hwang said, adding that real estate accounted for 90 percent of collateral.

Today, lenders generally keep their loan-to-value ratios at conservative levels to meet regulatory requirements and enhance risk controls, he said.

In addition, interest rates are at record lows, standing at 1.56 percent for home loans and less than 2 percent for other financing needs, reflecting an abundance of liquidity, so lenders have to lower prices to win customers, Hwang said.

Interest rates hovered at about 4 to 5 percent in 2003, suggesting heavier financial burdens on the part of borrowers, he said.

Bad loans rose by double-digit percentage points 17 years ago, but have since fallen, affirming healthy asset qualities for the banking industry, Hwang said.

He acknowledged that home-buying interest has weakened somewhat amid the coronavirus epidemic, but said that the market would stage a rapid turnaround once the disease is contained.