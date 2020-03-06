Use of credit cards and e-payment dropped in January

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Spending through credit cards and electronic payment tools in January reached NT$273.1 billion and NT$3.52 billion (US$9.12 billion and US$117.49 million) respectively, down 6.12 percent and 14.23 percent each from the previous month, statistics released yesterday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.

The fall reflected a consumer shopping spree ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, with credit card spending soaring in December last year, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said.

Spending likely recovered last month, boosted by online shopping amid a global outbreak of COVID-19 and aided by tuition payments via credit cards ahead of the new school semester, the commission said.

“Facing the virus outbreak, more people chose to stay home, buy groceries online and use food delivery services,” a commission official said.

E-payment service provider Jkopay Co (街口電子支付) reported a record transfer amount of NT$2.21 billion for January, accounting for 78 percent of the industry’s total, commission data showed.

Jkopay also ranked first in terms of spending in January at NT$1.56 billion, followed by Line Pay Money with NT$317 million and AllPay Financial Information Service Co (歐付寶) with NT$133 million, the data showed.

EasyCard Corp (悠遊卡), which offers stored-value cards, saw its transfers and spending total less than NT$1 million for January after the company conducted a trial of its new e-payment service last quarter, the data showed.

The number of people using electronic payment tools in January totaled 7.26 million, up 4.91 percent from a month earlier and 62.05 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Among the nation’s 34 banks, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) ranked first in terms of credit card payments at NT$43.2 billion, followed by E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) at NT$41.8 billion and CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) at NT$39.5 billion, the data showed.

Separately yesterday, the commission said that it would provide special guidance on disease-prevention measure for 10 listed companies that are expected to draw thousands of shareholders to their annual general meetings this year.

One firm reported that more than 1,000 people attended its meeting last year, while the other nine had fewer than 1,000 each, the commission said.

Among the nation’s 1,649 listed companies, 86 percent, or 1,417 companies, plan to hold their shareholder meetings in June, it said.