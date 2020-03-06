Spending through credit cards and electronic payment tools in January reached NT$273.1 billion and NT$3.52 billion (US$9.12 billion and US$117.49 million) respectively, down 6.12 percent and 14.23 percent each from the previous month, statistics released yesterday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
The fall reflected a consumer shopping spree ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, with credit card spending soaring in December last year, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) said.
Spending likely recovered last month, boosted by online shopping amid a global outbreak of COVID-19 and aided by tuition payments via credit cards ahead of the new school semester, the commission said.
“Facing the virus outbreak, more people chose to stay home, buy groceries online and use food delivery services,” a commission official said.
E-payment service provider Jkopay Co (街口電子支付) reported a record transfer amount of NT$2.21 billion for January, accounting for 78 percent of the industry’s total, commission data showed.
Jkopay also ranked first in terms of spending in January at NT$1.56 billion, followed by Line Pay Money with NT$317 million and AllPay Financial Information Service Co (歐付寶) with NT$133 million, the data showed.
EasyCard Corp (悠遊卡), which offers stored-value cards, saw its transfers and spending total less than NT$1 million for January after the company conducted a trial of its new e-payment service last quarter, the data showed.
The number of people using electronic payment tools in January totaled 7.26 million, up 4.91 percent from a month earlier and 62.05 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
Among the nation’s 34 banks, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) ranked first in terms of credit card payments at NT$43.2 billion, followed by E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) at NT$41.8 billion and CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) at NT$39.5 billion, the data showed.
Separately yesterday, the commission said that it would provide special guidance on disease-prevention measure for 10 listed companies that are expected to draw thousands of shareholders to their annual general meetings this year.
One firm reported that more than 1,000 people attended its meeting last year, while the other nine had fewer than 1,000 each, the commission said.
Among the nation’s 1,649 listed companies, 86 percent, or 1,417 companies, plan to hold their shareholder meetings in June, it said.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as