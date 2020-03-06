Hon Hai revenue falls sharply from outbreak

Reuters, TAIPEI





Apple Inc’s manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years, as the COVID-19 outbreak continued to play havoc with its business.

In a stock exchange filing, the company, which assembles Apple’s iPhones, reported that revenue sank 18.1 percent last month to NT$217.5 billion (US$7.26 billion) compared with a year earlier, which represented the biggest monthly fall since March 2013 and the third straight month of decline.

The company has warned that the coronavirus outbreak would hit its bottom line in the first quarter.

Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with virus-related curbs that have disrupted supply chains and dampened demand.

Apple, its top client, last month rescinded this quarter’s sales guidance, citing a slower ramp-up of manufacturing in China amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break.

Hon Hai, whose share price has dropped nearly 10 percent this year, warned earlier this week that revenue would fall more than 15 percent in businesses including consumer electronics and telecommunications products in the first quarter.

It added that revenue would recover thereafter as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.

The company said it did not expect to see any revenue growth in the first half and made a “mild downward revision” from its original guidance of “slight growth” for the year due to the coronavirus.

The company has pledged to resume normal production in China, its top manufacturing base, by the end of this month.

Any significant disruption at Hon Hai would cloud Apple’s timeline for new phones.

Hon Hai is China’s largest private employer and the largest exporter. The company relies on thousands of suppliers to all be up and running, and as many as 1 million workers to turn up at its factories.

Despite what is likely to be a record decline in revenue this quarter, the company expects full-year sales to be impacted by as little as 1 percentage point.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg