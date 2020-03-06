Apple Inc’s manufacturing partner Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years, as the COVID-19 outbreak continued to play havoc with its business.
In a stock exchange filing, the company, which assembles Apple’s iPhones, reported that revenue sank 18.1 percent last month to NT$217.5 billion (US$7.26 billion) compared with a year earlier, which represented the biggest monthly fall since March 2013 and the third straight month of decline.
The company has warned that the coronavirus outbreak would hit its bottom line in the first quarter.
Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with virus-related curbs that have disrupted supply chains and dampened demand.
Apple, its top client, last month rescinded this quarter’s sales guidance, citing a slower ramp-up of manufacturing in China amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break.
Hon Hai, whose share price has dropped nearly 10 percent this year, warned earlier this week that revenue would fall more than 15 percent in businesses including consumer electronics and telecommunications products in the first quarter.
It added that revenue would recover thereafter as production returns to normal in virus-hit China.
The company said it did not expect to see any revenue growth in the first half and made a “mild downward revision” from its original guidance of “slight growth” for the year due to the coronavirus.
The company has pledged to resume normal production in China, its top manufacturing base, by the end of this month.
Any significant disruption at Hon Hai would cloud Apple’s timeline for new phones.
Hon Hai is China’s largest private employer and the largest exporter. The company relies on thousands of suppliers to all be up and running, and as many as 1 million workers to turn up at its factories.
Despite what is likely to be a record decline in revenue this quarter, the company expects full-year sales to be impacted by as little as 1 percentage point.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as