Memory module maker Adata Technology Co (威剛) yesterday posted revenue of NT$4.33 billion (US$144.5 million) for the first two months of this year, an increase of 4.5 percent year-on-year, an indication that the COVID-19 outbreak has not significantly affected demand.
Last month alone, sales increased 19.64 percent year-on-year to NT$2.45 billion, with DRAM modules accounting for about 42 percent, while solid-state-disc products contributed 32 percent.
“Customers have shown strong inventory replenishment demand, undaunted by the impact of COVID-19,” Adata said in a statement. “No signs show that customers have been reducing orders after the Lunar New Year holiday.”
With strong demand for 5G applications and cloud-computing devices, as well as memory chips for those devices, Adata expects revenue to grow each month this quarter, the statement said.
“It is certain that there will be a constraint in the supply of DRAM and flash [memory chips] in the first half of this year,” the company said.
The coronavirus outbreak could weaken consumer demand this month and next month, but that short-term effect would not depress the memorychip industry’s bullish outlook in the long term, it said.
Adata believes memorychip prices are set to rise in the mid to long-term and the company is proactively sourcing chips to maintain sufficient inventory in expectation that the launches of new 5G-related applications, Microsoft Corp’s new Xbox game console and the PS5 console from Sony Corp would propel demand.
The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter. Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions. The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band. The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final
In the suburbs of Dublin on a windy, overcast day in January, several alumni of Airbus SE and the British Royal Air Force watched as a flying object, shaped a bit like a crouching frog, hovered about 10m up in the air. The craft, called MNA-1090, opened its cargo bay door and lowered a package — about the size of a shoebox — to the ground on a string. The robotics engineers who had helped design the vehicle opened the carton, looked inside and smiled: the dozen-or-so pots of Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc ice cream were still perfectly frozen. Late
SLOW TO RETURN: Analysts said that most plants would not return to full capacity this month, while S&P Global revised upward its GDP growth projection for Taiwan next year Electronic manufacturing service providers and electronic component suppliers with significant operations in China would be the hardest hit in Taiwan by the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China should the virus prove more difficult to contain, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said. Taiwanese electronics manufacturing service providers include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), which are major iPhone assemblers for Apple Inc and have a significant presence in China, which is also an important production base for Taiwanese electronic component makers, who are already affected by shut factories and travel restrictions in China. “These companies could also
EBB AND FLOW: Mask maker stocks jumped last week, with Universal shares rising 26.38 percent, while healthcare device makers slipped, with TaiDoc losing 2.52 percent Healthcare and biotech stocks posted mixed performances during last week’s market rout amid the COVID-19 outbreak, while analysts said that investors should focus on companies with stable fundamentals once the outbreak subsides. Stocks for mask makers rose steeply, with shares of KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) and Universal Inc (恆大) increasing 10.78 percent and 26.38 percent respectively this week, while shares of GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), a maker of in vitro diagnostic devices and reagents, moved up 28.55 percent. Medical disinfectants supplier Panion & BF Biotech Inc (寶齡富錦) shares also increased 2.37 percent last week. Even though makers of healthcare devices such as