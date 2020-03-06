Adata remains bullish, despite virus

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Memory module maker Adata Technology Co (威剛) yesterday posted revenue of NT$4.33 billion (US$144.5 million) for the first two months of this year, an increase of 4.5 percent year-on-year, an indication that the COVID-19 outbreak has not significantly affected demand.

Last month alone, sales increased 19.64 percent year-on-year to NT$2.45 billion, with DRAM modules accounting for about 42 percent, while solid-state-disc products contributed 32 percent.

“Customers have shown strong inventory replenishment demand, undaunted by the impact of COVID-19,” Adata said in a statement. “No signs show that customers have been reducing orders after the Lunar New Year holiday.”

With strong demand for 5G applications and cloud-computing devices, as well as memory chips for those devices, Adata expects revenue to grow each month this quarter, the statement said.

“It is certain that there will be a constraint in the supply of DRAM and flash [memory chips] in the first half of this year,” the company said.

The coronavirus outbreak could weaken consumer demand this month and next month, but that short-term effect would not depress the memorychip industry’s bullish outlook in the long term, it said.

Adata believes memorychip prices are set to rise in the mid to long-term and the company is proactively sourcing chips to maintain sufficient inventory in expectation that the launches of new 5G-related applications, Microsoft Corp’s new Xbox game console and the PS5 console from Sony Corp would propel demand.