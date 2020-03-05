Agencies

AUSTRALIA

GDP growth beats forecasts

The economy grew at a slightly faster-than-expected rate of 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed yesterday, in the last reading before bushfires and COVID-19 fully hit. GDP grew a fraction more than the 0.3 to 0.4 percent rate predicted by economists, even as business investment outside the mining sector tailed off. The Bureau of Statistics said it was monitoring a series of natural disasters closely, and warned that “more impacts are expected from both the bushfires and COVID-19 in the March quarter.”

EUROPEAN UNION

Inflation slips last month

Inflation across the 19-nation eurozone last month eased largely due to lower energy prices, statistics agency Eurostat said on Tuesday. Consumer prices last month were 1.2 percent higher from a year earlier, down from January’s 1.4 percent growth, it said. The decline was in line with market expectations. Energy prices weighed on inflation, falling 0.3 percent over the year. Stripping out volatile items, core inflation edged up last month to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

India’s top court drops ban

The Indian Supreme Court yesterday overturned a ban on banks handling cryptocurrency transactions from exchanges and traders. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in April 2018 ordered financial institutions to break off all ties with individuals or businesses dealing in virtual currency, such as bitcoin, within three months. The ban led to plummeting trade volumes and exchanges shutting their businesses. “Investments had stopped and start-ups were staying away from starting business in the crypto and blockchain space in India, which will change now that the Supreme Court has said that the RBI circular was unconstitutional,” said Nischal Shetty, CEO of WazirX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Takeda eyes antiviral drug

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co yesterday said it is developing a drug to treat high-risk individuals infected with COVID-19. The Japanese company said in a statement that it is also studying whether its currently marketed and pipeline products might be effective treatments for infected patients. “We will do all that we can to address the novel coronavirus threat,” vaccine president and response team head Rajeev Venkayya said in a statement.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota China sales fall 70%

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp yesterday said that its auto sales in China fell 70.2 percent last month due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Toyota, the first major global automaker to report its sales for last month in China, said it sold 23,800 Toyota and premium Lexus vehicles. The China Passenger Car Association said that China’s overall passenger vehicle sales dropped 89 percent in the first 23 days of last month.

STEEL

Jingye acquires British Steel

Chinese steelmaker Jingye Group (敬業集團) said that it would complete its ￡1.2 billion (US$1.53 billion) buyout of British Steel PLC, despite uncertainty over the control of British Steel’s French unit. Jingye said in a statement on Tuesday that it would acquire British Steel’s main plant in Scunthorpe, England, even though it does not yet have a reply from the French government about the French unit. Completion of the deal is to take place on Monday next week, saving 3,200 jobs in Scunthorpe, Teesside and elsewhere.