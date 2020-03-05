Staff writer

APPAREL

Makalot revenue falls 18.4%

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) yesterday reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.69 billion (US$56.26 million) for last month, down 18.4 percent from a year earlier and 19.1 percent from January. The figure is the lowest in 15 months, underlining the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in China on the company’s business, even though most of its production sites are in Vietnam and Indonesia. Combined revenue in the first two months of this year reached NT$3.79 billion, down 10.3 percent year-on-year, a company regulatory filing said.

SHIPPING

Wisdom hit by NT$64m loss

Wisdom Marine Group (慧洋海運集團), the nation’s largest dry bulk shipper, yesterday reported a pretax loss of NT$64.28 million for last month — its first loss in three years — or losses per share of NT$0.09. Wisdom attributed the performance to a downturn in the dry bulk market amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Consolidated sales last month fell 19.8 percent year-on-year to NT$844.53 million, it said. In the first two months of this year, the company posted a pretax loss of NT$30.37 million, or losses per share of NT$0.04, while revenue fell 17.2 percent to NT$1.85 billion.

HEALTHCARE

TCI EPS hits NT$17.02

TCI Co Ltd (大江生醫) yesterday reported earnings per share (EPS) of NT$17.02 for last year, up from NT$15.48 in 2018, despite a modest consolidation in China’s dietary supplement, functional food and skincare market in the second half of last year. TCI’s net income last year increased 12.33 percent to NT$2.02 billion, while consolidated revenue increased 18.12 percent to NT$9.57 billion, a company regulatory filing said. China accounted for more than 80 percent of TCI’s revenue last year, company data showed.

CONSTRUCTION

Highwealth adds land stock

Highwealth Construction Corp (興富發) on Tuesday said it bought a 1,852 ping (6,122.32m2) plot of land in Taichung for NT$4.36 billion, after acquiring a 2,593 ping plot for NT$8.38 billion last month, despite uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak. The Taipei-based developer aims to build a NT$12 billion mixed-use commercial complex on the new plot. Last year, Highwealth, which spent NT$20.52 billion on land, topped its local peers in building up land stock in Taiwan, industry data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Sinbon sales rise 10.65%

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, on Tuesday reported consolidated sales of NT$1.34 billion for last month, up 10.65 percent year-on-year, but down 14.16 percent month-on-month. Combined sales in the first two months of this year reached NT$2.89 billion, up 14.04 percent last year. As about 70 percent of the company’s production capacity is in China, the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted its production there, with only about 60 to 70 percent of its workers returning to production lines so far, Sinbon said.

BATTERIES

Simplo sales decline

Battery maker Simplo Technology Co (新普科技) reported revenue of NT$3.82 billion for last month, down 20.2 percent from January and 3.5 percent from last year, due to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. In the first two months of this year, Simplo’s cumulative revenue reached NT$8.61 billion, down 7 percent from last year. Simplo said it expects revenue growth momentum to return this month.