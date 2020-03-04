Agencies

CHINA

Virus funds earmarked

Governments of every level had allocated 108.75 billion yuan (US$15.58 billion) in special funds by Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a Ministry of Finance official said yesterday. Social Insurance Division head Fu Jinling (傅金玲) said that Beijing had provided enterprises with 1 trillion yuan in social insurance payment relief this year to support the resumption of production. The nation is aiming to cut the total tax burden on enterprises by 510 billion yuan this year and is also allowing firms in virus-stricken Hubei Province to waive insurance payments for five months, he said.

UNITED STATES

Manufacturing index rises

Factory output last month expanded, despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the winning streak might prove short-lived. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, on Monday said that its manufacturing index registered 50.1 last month. That is down from 50.9 in January, but anything above 50 signals growth. Fourteen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded last month, led by wood products and furniture manufacturers, data showed.

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT

Thermo Fisher agrees deal

US laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has agreed to buy Qiagen NV, a Dutch maker of tests for diseases including cancer and coronavirus, for about 9 billion euros (US$10 billion) after reviving discussions that broke off late last year. Investors are to receive 39 euros in cash for every Qiagen share, Thermo Fisher said yesterday. That is 23 percent higher than Monday’s closing price. Qiagen also sells products for food and forensic testing.

STEELMAKERS

Hitachi Metals mulling sale

Hitachi Metals Ltd, the specialty steel producer mostly owned by Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd, is exploring a sale of its US-based unit Waupaca Foundry Inc, people familiar with the matter said. Hitachi Metals is talking to advisers about a potential divestment of the Wisconsin-based foundry unit, which could fetch about US$1 billion, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The Japanese steelmaker bought Waupaca in 2014 for about US$1.3 billion.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Overseas spending dives

Visa Inc on Monday said that cardholders’ spending overseas has slowed sharply, especially for travel-related purchases, and that this quarter’s revenue growth would be about 2.5 to 3.5 percentage points lower than the outlook it gave on Jan. 30. “Cross-border growth rates have deteriorated week by week since the coronavirus outbreak in China, and trends through Feb. 28, 2020, do not yet fully reflect the impact of the coronavirus spreading outside of Asia,” Visa said in a filing. “As such, we anticipate that this deteriorating trend has not bottomed out yet.”

CONGLOMERATES

Jack Welch dies aged 84

Jack Welch, the US businessman who built General Electric Co into one of the world’s industrial flagships, died on Monday at the age of 84, the company said. Dubbed the “manager of the century” by Fortune magazine in 1999, Welch transformed General Electric into a sprawling conglomerate during his two decades as chief executive officer and was considered one of the most influential men in the global business community.