Staff writer, with CNA

RETAIL

Bossini to shut local stores

Bossini International Holdings Ltd (堡獅龍國際集團) has decided to wind down its local retail operation and close all 51 stores before July 31, due to slowing sales over the past two decades. The Hong Kong-based clothing chain operator has had losses in Taiwan since 2006 due to sluggish consumer demand and it is not optimistic about the market in the near term, a company regulatory filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange said. The company said that it would soon begin talks with local landlords to arrange early exit terms for the store leases. Bossini said that the closures are estimated to cost the company about HK$20 million (US$2.57 million), but it does not expect the move to significantly affect its overall business.

RETAIL

Mirada to close all stores

Mirada (美華泰), the local operator of a cosmetics and beauty products chain, is going out of business and plans to close its 15 stores across the nation, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) reported yesterday. In a notice sent to suppliers, Mirada said that COVID-19 has caused business to wane, leading to unbearable losses and a decision to end operations, the newspaper reported. Mirada is considering closing the stores as their leases expire, with seven stores closing by the end of next month and the other eight stores closing by the end of June, it reported.

ELECTRONICS

Coretronic scraps plant sale

Coretronic Corp (中強光電), which makes backlight modules for flat panels, yesterday scrapped a plan to sell a plant in Hsinchu County to Nano Precision Taiwan Ltd (台灣揚昕) after facing opposition from the Ministry of the Interior. The company’s board of directors on Oct. 28 last year approved the sale of the plant in Hukou Township (湖口) to Nano, a wholly owned subsidiary, in an effort to improve its operational efficiency. However, the ministry yesterday rejected Nano’s application to acquire the plant, so the transaction has been canceled, Coretronic said.

REAL ESTATE

Taiwan Fertilizer sells plot

State-run Taiwan Fertilizer Co (台肥), which develops real estate and manufactures and sells fertilizers and chemical products, yesterday said that it sold a plot of land in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) for NT$1.28 billion (US$42.54 million). Sale of the land — 869.385 ping (2,874m2) at NT$1.47 million per ping — is expected to generate pre-tax income of NT$959 million, a company press release said. The transaction is an effort to revitalize idle assets, Taiwan Fertilizer said, adding that the deal would contribute earnings per share of NT$0.97 for the company’s 980 million outstanding shares.

EQUITIES

TAIEX follows US rally

Taiwanese shares closed more than 1 percent higher yesterday, led by the bellwether electronics sector, after US markets rallied overnight on expectations of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The TAIEX ended up 157.26 points, or 1.41 percent, at 11,327.72 on turnover of NT$161.624 billion. Despite the gain in share prices, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$13.56 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The New Taiwan dollar continued trading stronger against the US dollar, rising 0.12 percent to close at NT$30.087 in Taipei trading.