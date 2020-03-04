Foxconn confirms ‘iPhone City’ worker found dead

Bloomberg

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is helping police investigate the off-campus death of a worker employed at its “iPhone City” manufacturing complex in central China.

The company said that a male employee was on Monday found dead outside an apartment building in Zhengzhou, an important production hub for Apple Inc’s flagship device.

The city is one of the key locations where Hon Hai, known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) outside of Taiwan, has been working to get plants back up to speed during the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

The company said that there were no confirmed coronavirus cases on any of its campuses.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and have extended our condolences to the family of the employee. We are working with the Foxconn Labor Union and others to provide the family with the support they need at this very difficult time,” the company said in a statement, adding that the man had been employed by the company since December last year.

Hon Hai issued its statement after activist organization China Labor Watch posted about the worker’s death.

The company did not confirm the cause of the man’s death.

A spate of suicides among Foxconn workers first brought its name to global attention a decade ago.

An Apple spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.