FRANCE

Le Maire pledges support

Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire yesterday said that the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak would be greater than previous estimates and pledged the government would provide necessary support to companies. The effect from the coronavirus, which has already hit the travel and tourism sectors and seen companies scale back travel and cancel conventions, would be “much more significant” than the 0.1 percent reduction in growth that the Ministry of Finance had forecast two weeks ago, he said on France2 television. Le Maire said he expects “coordinated action” from the G7 nations and the eurozone.

FOOD DELIVERY

Just Eat pursues arbitration

Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway yesterday said that it had started arbitration proceedings against a move by rival Delivery Hero to increase its stake in the company because it said it broke a standstill undertaking. German-based Delivery Hero said last month that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 8.4 million shares in Just Eat Takeaway for 798 million euros (US$884 million), financed by a multi-year equity collar transaction, which included about 400,000 shares it acquired when it sold its German food delivery businesses to Takeway.com last year.

AUTOMAKERS

Virus hits Tata sales

India’s Tata Motors Ltd saw a 34 percent slide in domestic sales last month, as automakers were hit by a lack of supply of parts from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Total domestic sales stood at 38,002 units last month, falling from 57,221 during the same period a year earlier, the company said in a statement. Total sales were 40,634 units, a 32.4 percent drop. Total commercial vehicle sales were down 33 percent to 28,086, while passenger vehicle sales were down 31 percent, it said. The outbreak of the virus in China and a recent fire incident at one of the company’s strategic vendors affected passenger vehicle production and wholesale volumes, Tata said.

ITALY

More measures planned

The country this week plans to introduce measures worth 3.6 billion euros to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, Minister of Economy and Finances Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday. In an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, Gualtieri said that this amounted to 0.2 percent of GDP and would come on top of an aid-package worth 900 million euros that was unveiled on Friday for the worst-impacted areas. Gualtieri said the new bill would include tax credits for companies that reported a 25 percent drop in revenues, tax cuts and additional funds for the health service.

TOURISM

Beijing to manage HNA

China took over management of HNA Group Co’s (海航集團) liquidity risks after the COVID-19 outbreak hit the travel industry and the indebted conglomerate’s main source of income, a sign the government is taking more dramatic steps to contain the fallout for business from the epidemic. The government of Hainan, the southern island province where HNA is based, appointed an executive chairman for the company and set up a working group of officials from the municipality, the civil aviation authority and China Development Bank (中國國家開發銀行) to oversee the effort, HNA said in a statement on Saturday.