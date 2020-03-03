Virus Outbreak: Chinese biotech firm censured for false claim on virus drug

Bloomberg

A Chinese biotech company that claimed to be able to manufacture an experimental drug from Gilead Sciences Inc with the potential to treat COVID-19 was censured for disclosing inaccurate information.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday said in a statement that BrightGene Bio-Medical Technology Co (博瑞生物醫藥) has not gained approval from China’s drug regulator to make the drug known as remdesivir, which is seen as the leading candidate in the race to finding a treatment for the virus that has now infected more than 88,000 and killed more than 3,000.

BrightGene also has not been licensed by the patent owner — Gilead — to make the drug, nor has it obtained “the relevant qualifications” for mass production of the therapy, the stock exchange said. Shares fell by the daily limit of 20 percent intraday yesterday.

Gilead’s experimental drug, which has not been licensed or approved for use anywhere in the world, is being tested in clinical trials at hospitals in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as in other Asian nations.

BrightGene’s announcement on Feb. 12 that it had managed to manufacture remdesivir in mass quantities garnered global headlines and sent its stock up nearly 60 percent last month to touch a record high.

The stock exchange’s reprimand comes as concerns grow that researchers and drugmakers in China and elsewhere are seizing on the global panic around the growing epidemic to get attention for less-than-credible scientific work.

BrightGene, for example, had only been able to make remdesivir in a small quantity for clinical research and not commercial production, and its elision of this difference led to the spread of “unclear, inaccurate information,” the stock exchange said.

BrightGene board secretary Wang Zhengye (王征野), who gave interviews to local media outlets saying that the company’s drug was not for just for laboratory use but for mass production, was also reprimanded by the exchange.

Exuberance among investors and medical firms around the development of treatments and vaccines is running the risk of becoming irrational and diverting resources from the most crucial scientific work.

Nearly 300 clinical trials have been registered in China so far to study the efficacy of various coronavirus treatments from Gilead’s remdesivir and AbbVie Inc’s anti-HIV therapy Kaletra, to traditional Chinese medicine and even soy milk.

The design and execution of some of these trials have raised concerns among scientists, a Chinese Journal of Epidemiology article published last week said.