RichWave remains bullish

RichWave Technology Corp (立積電子), which designs radio frequency ICs, said its business outlook for this year is positive as customer demand remains strong, despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Thanks to sustained growth in networking products and potential penetration of Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) Wi-Fi front-end module supply chains, revenue this year is expected to be higher than last year’s NT$2.75 billion (US$91.3 million), RichWave said yesterday. The company posted net income of NT$190.74 million for last year, or earnings per share of NT$3.13, a 7.65 percent year-on-year increase from NT$177.19 million last year. The company’s board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$1.94, suggesting a payout ratio of 61.98 percent, RichWave said.

Aspeed posts higher revenue

Aspeed Technology Inc (信驊), which designs chips for servers that support cloud-computing technology, yesterday said higher demand for servers boosted revenue last year by 15.36 percent year-on-year to NT$2.48 billion, while net income increased 21.17 percent to NT$831 million, or earnings per share of NT$24.39. The company’s board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$22 per common share, a dividend yield of 2.19 percent based on the closing share price of NT$1,005 in Taipei yesterday.

Tofu unveils payout plan

Tofu Restaurant Co (豆府), the largest chain of multibrand Korean restaurants in the nation, said its board of directors yesterday proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$5.2 per share, a payout ratio of 78.1 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.66. The board also proposed distributing a stock dividend of 3 percent. Tofu posted net income of NT$130.15 million for last year, up 12.99 percent from NT$115.18 million the previous year, with revenue rising 26.24 percent from NT$1.11 billion to NT$1.40 billion. The firm opened eight new outlets last year under the Dubu House Korea (涓豆腐), Hanok Tofu (北村豆腐家) and Han Jeong Sig (韓姜熙小廚房) brands, as well as launching its new Pho Tau Bay (越南飛機河粉) brand.

CHT dividend proposed

Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (CHT, 中華電信) board of directors last week proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.226 per common share, a payout ratio of 99.91 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$4.23. Should the proposal be ratified, the total amount of cash distributed to shareholders would be NT$32.78 billion, the company said in a statement. The dividend proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders at an annual general meeting scheduled for May 29.

Advantech to buy stake

Advantech Co Ltd (研華), the world’s largest industrial computer maker, yesterday said it is to acquire a 20 percent stake in Impelex Data Transfer Co Ltd (銳鼎科技), a company that specializes in smart manufacturing solutions. Advantech plans to form a strategic partnership with Impelex to leverage the latter’s know-how in the metals processing and hand tool industries, the firm said in a statement. Advantech also plans to help Impelex multiply its sales channels through its Internet of Things cloud computing platform, it said. The acquisition is part of a plan to establish Advantech as an industry 4.0 solutions provider in Southeast Asia, the company said.