NT dollar climbs as foreigners flee

Bloomberg

During the most severe week of foreign outflows from the nation’s equity market since 2011, the New Taiwan dollar did something strange — it strengthened.

Market watchers offered several theories for the gains. Some speculated that local companies were speeding up repatriation of investments, an initiative encouraged by the government. Others said that insurers might be bringing back cash from redemptions of their foreign investments.

Foreigners could also want to buy equities again soon, meaning they would refrain from converting local money into US dollars.

“I suspect the money is staying as foreign investors also expect this to be short-lived and will look for buying opportunities again,” Bloomberg Intelligence Asia currency and rates strategist Stephen Chiu (趙志軒) said. “Another thing is the capital repatriation scheme is still ongoing and could be one structural support.”

Overseas investors yanked US$3.1 billion from the nation’s equity market last week, including Wednesday’s biggest single-day outflows since 2014. The NT dollar rose 0.2 percent in the period, central bank data showed.

The NT dollar yesterday strengthened 0.68 percent, the largest in more than four months, to close at NT$30.124 to the US dollar, compared with NT$30.33 on Thursday last week.

The foreign exchange market was closed on Friday last week due to the 228 Memorial Day holiday.

Other emerging-market currencies also rose yesterday, led by a surging South Korean won, as investors took heart from the US’ readiness to cut interest rates.

The won jumped as much as 1.9 percent, while the Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit each advanced at least 0.5 percent after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday last week said that the central bank would “act as appropriate” to combat the economic threat of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additional reporting by staff writer