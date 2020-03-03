Yageo’s plan to raise funds includes convertible bonds

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Passive components maker Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday said that its board of directors has decided to offer 80 million new shares by issuing global depositary receipts (GDRs) and euro-convertible bonds (ECBs).

Yageo had initially proposed to offer the 80 million shares entirely as GDRs, a regulatory filing issued in January said, adding that the company wanted to raise funds to replenish operating capital, repay debts and purchase raw materials.

However, investors were worried that increasing its issued capital by 18 percent to 509.05 million shares, from 429.05 million shares, would dilute earnings per share.

The company made a U-turn yesterday, saying it now plans to issue between 40 million and 70 million common shares in the form of GDRs.

The new proposal aims to raise US$930 million based on the shares’ closing price of NT$418.5 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday.

The remaining 10 million common shares are to be issued in the form of ECBs, to raise US$200 million in fresh funds, the company said in a statement.

The ECBs would carry a coupon rate of zero and a maturity of five years, it said.

Separately, Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (FET, 遠傳電信) yesterday said that it has chosen Ericsson AG to supply more than 1,000 5G base stations for the 3.5-gigahertz frequency band.

The company did not disclose the cost of the deal, but said that it aims to roll out 5G services in the summer.