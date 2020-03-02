Outbreak concerns affect hiring outlook: job bank

Staff writer, with CNA

With the COVID-19 outbreak escalating around the world, the hiring outlook of enterprises in Taiwan has weakened to its lowest since 2017, a survey released by online job bank yes123 (yes123人力銀行) showed.

The survey found that about 91.1 percent of the enterprises polled were planning to hire newcomers after the Lunar New Year holiday, down 3.6 percentage points from a similar poll conducted a year earlier, the company said.

HIRING CONTRACTS

This year’s figure is the lowest since 2017, when about 90.9 percent of the employers said they would expand their workforces after the holiday.

Among those employers planning to recruit, the average was 15.6 job openings each, up from 15 in a poll conducted a year earlier.

Of employers that are not planning to expand their workforces, 5.1 percent said they would downsize their operations and 3.8 percent said that they would not fill vacancies if people left the firm.

TOURISM AFFECTED

The spread of COVID-19 has had an adverse impact on domestic demand in Taiwan, as many consumers preferred to stay home in a bid to prevent infection, yes123 spokesman Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said.

SOME WINNERS

The tourism industry, including hoteliers and airlines, could see a bigger impact, while online shopping and food deliveries could benefit from a trend in which consumers tend to place orders from home, Yang said.

The survey found that 48 percent of respondents said that concerns over COVID-19 are expected to affect their businesses, while 9.4 percent said they are expecting to benefit.

ADJUSTMENTS IN PAY

Compensation offered by employers has also been affected.

The average monthly salaries offered by the polled enterprises to non-management employees stood at NT$33,110, down NT$266, or 0.8 percent, from a similar poll a year earlier.

EXECUTIVE BENEFITS

For management posts, the survey found the average monthly salaries rose NT$146 or NT40.3 percent from a year earlier to NT$51,570.

The survey, conducted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 19, collected 903 valid responses and had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.26 percentage points.