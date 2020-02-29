Agencies

FRANCE

Consumer spending dips

Consumer spending last month fell unexpectedly sharply, official data showed yesterday, flagging a weak start to the year even before the COVID-19 outbreak began taking its toll. National statistics agency INSEE said that consumer spending fell 1.1 percent from December, which crushed the forecast for an increase of 0.1 percent in a Reuters poll of 14 economists in which none had expected anything lower than minus-0.6 percent. INSEE blamed much of the decrease on a sharp drop in sales of new autos as a government scheme to increase the price of more polluting vehicles took effect last month. The economy increasingly faces a broader challenge from the virus outbreak, which the government estimates could shave 0.1 percentage points from its growth forecast of 1.3 percent for this year.

JAPAN

No Olympics to jolt economy

If COVID-19 forces the government to cancel the Tokyo Olympics, it would jolt the nation’s financial system, BNP Paribas SA economist Ryutaro Kono said yesterday. In addition to the loss of inbound tourism spending, it would trigger a jump in nonperforming loans in the tourism and real-estate sectors, Kono said. The government would likely have to respond with spending support for the economy and with bailouts for struggling regional banks, he said. The Bank of Japan might also eventually step in to provide loans to the banking sector at negative rates and buy more exchange-traded funds, Kono said. In the worst-case scenario, should the global economy also fall into a recession, Japan could see a negative spiral similar to the one in Europe in the 2010s, where government loans to suffering banks caused financial difficulties for the state that in turn impacted the banking sector in a loop, he said.

TOURISM

Industry faces US$22bn hit

The COVID-19 outbreak would cost world tourism at least US$22 billion owing to a drop in spending by Chinese tourists, the head of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) said on Thursday. “It is too soon to know, but the WTTC has made a preliminary calculation in collaboration with Oxford Economics, which estimates that the crisis will cost the sector at least US$22 billion,” Gloria Guevara told El Mundo. “This calculation is based on the experience of previous crises, such as SARS or H1N1, and is based on losses deriving from Chinese tourists who have not been travelling in recent weeks,” she said. “The Chinese are the tourists who spend most when they travel.” The loss figure is the most optimistic scenario envisaged by the study published on Feb. 11 by Oxford Economics.

TELECOMS

Huawei plans French plant

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) on Thursday said that it would begin manufacturing radio equipment for next-generation 5G networks in France, its first such facility outside of China. Its planned 200 million euro (US$220.7 million) facility would employ 500 people and produce equipment for the European market, Huawei chairman Liang Hua (梁華) told a news conference in Paris. “The site will begin manufacturing radio equipment and then branch out to other products in the future, depending on the needs of the European market,” Liang said. The US has been pressuring European allies to exclude Huawei from their 5G networks, but France and Britain have so far refused to be swayed.