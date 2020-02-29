Home / Business
Sat, Feb 29, 2020 - Page 12　

Presale housing projects fall more than 27% on virus

By Crystal Hsu  /  Staff reporter

Local developers and builders plan to launch NT$160.64 billion (US$5.3 billion) in presale housing projects for the spring sales season, a 27.6 percent decline from a year earlier, as virus concerns dampen buying interest, the Chinese-language Housing Monthly (住展雜誌) reported on Thursday.

The planned volume — the lowest in nine years — reflects delay tactics by developers that could take on speed once COVID-19 is contained, the property publication said.

“Developers have turned conservative as the lethal flu-like disease is spreading and keeping people at home to avoid infections,” research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.

The spring sales season starts in the final week of next month and runs until the end of April.

Real-estate companies previously bet on a property boom after housing transactions last year reclaimed the 300,000 level.

Small apartments continue to be popular, as they are more affordable for people with real demand, a My Housing Magazine report found.

New Taipei City reported the biggest volume of presale projects at NT$60.8 billion, with most of the projects planned for rezoning areas, Ho said, citing the NT$11 billion in presale projects that Farglory Land Development Co (遠雄建設) plans to construct in Jhonghe District (中和).

Taipei reported the second-biggest volume at NT$47.25 billion — significantly lower than an estimate of more than NT$100 billion prior to the outbreak, Ho said.

An apartment complex on a 1,800 ping (5,950.42m2) plot is drawing the most interest for to its convenient location near the city’s Linguang MRT Station, Ho said, adding that the complex might take in NT$11 billion in sales.

Presale projects in Taoyuan total NT$30 billion, while those in Hsinchu total NT$16 billion, Ho said.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. Final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

TOP top