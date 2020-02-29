Presale housing projects fall more than 27% on virus

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Local developers and builders plan to launch NT$160.64 billion (US$5.3 billion) in presale housing projects for the spring sales season, a 27.6 percent decline from a year earlier, as virus concerns dampen buying interest, the Chinese-language Housing Monthly (住展雜誌) reported on Thursday.

The planned volume — the lowest in nine years — reflects delay tactics by developers that could take on speed once COVID-19 is contained, the property publication said.

“Developers have turned conservative as the lethal flu-like disease is spreading and keeping people at home to avoid infections,” research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.

The spring sales season starts in the final week of next month and runs until the end of April.

Real-estate companies previously bet on a property boom after housing transactions last year reclaimed the 300,000 level.

Small apartments continue to be popular, as they are more affordable for people with real demand, a My Housing Magazine report found.

New Taipei City reported the biggest volume of presale projects at NT$60.8 billion, with most of the projects planned for rezoning areas, Ho said, citing the NT$11 billion in presale projects that Farglory Land Development Co (遠雄建設) plans to construct in Jhonghe District (中和).

Taipei reported the second-biggest volume at NT$47.25 billion — significantly lower than an estimate of more than NT$100 billion prior to the outbreak, Ho said.

An apartment complex on a 1,800 ping (5,950.42m2) plot is drawing the most interest for to its convenient location near the city’s Linguang MRT Station, Ho said, adding that the complex might take in NT$11 billion in sales.

Presale projects in Taoyuan total NT$30 billion, while those in Hsinchu total NT$16 billion, Ho said.