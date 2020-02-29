Telecoms eyeing third quarter to launch 5G services

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

The nation’s top three telecom operators, which paid a combined NT$122.07 billion (US$4.02 billion) for access to the 5G spectrum in auctions that ended last week, are racing to launch 5G services by the third quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) on Tuesday paid NT$58.37 billion for the 5G spectrum it won during the auctions.

The nation’s biggest telecom company secured 90 megahertz (MHz) of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band, the optimal bandwidth for 5G services, as well as 600MHz in the 28GHz frequency band.

The companies are required to pay for the 5G spectrum they won within one month of the final round of auctions on Saturday last week.

Chunghwa Telecom also submitted its 5G business plan and related documents to the National Communications Commission (NCC) for review, with aiming to roll out its 5G services in July.

Once approved, Chunghwa Telecom can submit its 5G network deployment plan, which details its 5G equipment suppliers and base station locations.

The company said that it has ordered NT$7.39 billion of 5G equipment from Nokia Solutions & Networks Oy and Ericsson AB.

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd (遠傳電信) on Wednesday paid NT$43.04 billion for its auction bids and submitted its 5G plan to the NCC, it said.

The company plans to order 5G equipment by the end of the month, as it targets the third quarter to roll out 5G services.

Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) on Thursday paid NT$30.66 billion to the NCC for its 30MHz bandwidth on the 3.5GHz frequency band, it said in a statement.

After receiving NCC approval, it plans to install 5G base stations to offer better coverage, ultra-high-speed Internet connections and low-latency broadband services, it said.

Separately, Taiwan Mobile on Thursday said it acquired the exclusive rights to distribute online games developed by US-based League of Legends developer Riot Games in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Taiwan Mobile would distribute Riot Games’ digital card game Legends of Runeterra on PCs and mobile phones at the end of April.