Agencies

INDIA

Smart meters to aid utilities

The nation’s nationwide roll-out of 250 million smart power meters, aimed at supporting ailing utilities and bolstering reliable electricity supply, would cost about 1.5 trillion rupees (US$20.94 billion), a government estimate showed. The prepaid meters are designed to improve billing and collection, which are the most basic problems facing the country’s ailing distribution companies. These utilities, mostly controlled by their state governments, lose money from poor billing and theft, which often leads to them delaying payments to generators and depriving customers of reliable supplies. The meters would raise enough revenue to cover the costs and lead to some savings for state power distributors, the government said.

BANKING

Standard to buy back shares

Standard Chartered PLC plans to buy back US$500 million of shares while saying that the COVID-19 outbreak and the softer Hong Kong economy would depress revenue this year and force it to delay a key profit target. The slump in Asia, which accounts for the majority of the bank’s business, would likely contribute to revenue growth this year falling below the bank’s medium-range target of 5 to 7 percent, the bank said in a statement yesterday. While it expects those factors to be transitory, they would also delay its ability to achieve a return on tangible equity target of 10 percent by next year, it added. It said it would review the potential for a further buyback when it completes the sale of its stake in Indonesia’s PT Bank Permata.

AIRLINES

Delta reduces SK flights

Delta Air Lines Inc on Wednesday said that it would temporarily cut flights to and from South Korea from 35 US weekly flights to 15, citing global health concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak as US airlines grapple with lagging travel demand. From tomorrow through April 30, Delta is suspending service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Seoul-Incheon. It would also reduce to five times weekly its services between Seoul and Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle through April 30. Its new service from Seoul-Incheon to Manila, previously scheduled to begin on March 29, would now start on May 1. Separately, JetBlue Airways Corp said that starting yesterday through March 11, it would suspend change and cancel fees for new flight bookings for travel completed by June 1. It said that the policy “is designed to give customers confidence that they will not be charged any JetBlue fees for changes or cancelations later given evolving coronavirus concerns.”

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla sales down in China

Registrations of new Tesla Inc vehicles in China plunged 46 percent last month from a month earlier as the Lunar New Year holiday and the COVID-19 outbreak kept vehicle buyers away. Last month, 3,563 Teslas were registered, down from 6,643 in December last year, industry data showed. Of last month’s registrations, 2,605 were for cars built in China. While Tesla had bucked the trend in China’s waning electric-car market in the previous two months, last month’s drop shows the US brand is not immune to industry challenges. China’s auto market is headed for a third straight annual decline as the outbreak exacerbates a slump started by an economic slowdown and trade tensions. In total, deliveries of new-energy vehicles from automakers to dealerships tumbled 54 percent last month, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said.