Virus Outbreak: Q1 laptop shipments to fall 26 percent: analysts

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Global laptop shipments are expected to fall 26 percent this quarter as the COVID-19 outbreak in China continues to wreak havoc across the supply chain, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said in a report yesterday.

While laptop shipments last month were largely spared by the effects of the outbreak, shipments this month are expected to take the biggest hit of the quarter, assuming that the outbreak could soon be contained, the Taipei-based market researcher said.

The laptop supply chain faces significant disruptions in China — where essential parts, such as printed circuit boards, batteries, hinges, polarizers, and passive and metal components are made — as production is delayed by local governments’ efforts to stem the epidemic, it said.

While some laptop makers might resort to sourcing necessary materials elsewhere, TrendForce said that suppliers from manufacturing regions outside of China do not possess enough production capacity to close the gap.

Meanwhile, as provinces in China tighten their border controls and enforce stricter quarantine measures, production across the laptop industry is also confronted with a labor shortage, as well as logistics and transportation restrictions, it said.

Even the supply of metal ores situated upstream is starting to be cut off, TrendForce said, adding that it could heavily affect the supply chain and lead to a drop in component production, which would in turn upset shipment schedules of laptops.

It forecast this month’s shipments at 5.7 million units, which is sharply lower than the 10.8 million units predicted earlier.

As a result, laptop makers this quarter could ship 27.5 million units, compared with 36.97 million units in the same quarter last year, its data showed.

However, it said that first-quarter shipments might further decline if COVID-19 spreads further, affecting production next month.

Overall production capacity from laptop manufacturers would not return to normal levels before next quarter, with a gradual ramp-up in plant utilization expected to take place in April at the earliest, TrendForce said.