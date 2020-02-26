ANA to buy 20 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners

AFP, TOKYO

Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc yesterday said that it would buy 20 new Boeing Co 787-10 and 787-9 aircraft, with the airplanes expected to go into service between 2022 and 2025.

The order would be made up of 11 787-10 Dreamliners, which are to serve domestic routes, and nine 787-9 airplanes for international destinations. The price tag was not disclosed.

All Nippon Airways Co (ANA) has been gradually replacing its Boeing 777s with 787s, citing better fuel efficiency and a reduction in noise emissions.

Once all 20 of the newly ordered airplanes go into service, ANA would operate 103 787s, the firm said.

“Boeing’s 787s have served ANA with distinction, and we are proud to expand our fleet by adding more of these technologically advanced aircraft,” All Nippon Airways and ANA Holdings executive vice president Yutaka Ito in a statement.

“These planes represent a significant step forward for ANA as we work to make our entire fleet more eco-friendly and to reduce noise output,” Ito added.

Separately, Meggitt Defence Systems warned that growth this year and next would be constrained by the halt to production of Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft and the economic effects of COVID-19.

Organic revenue growth this year would come in at between 2 percent and 4 percent, Meggitt said, adding that for next year the measure would grow in the low-to-mid-single digits, holding back improvement in its profit margin in the short term.

For last year, Meggitt yesterday posted an 8 percent rise in organic revenue growth, helping drive underlying operating profit up by 10 percent to ￡402.8 million (US$521.8 million).

Meggitt supplies the 737 MAX with parts including a fire protection system for the engine and auxiliary power units. It also makes wheels, brakes and flight deck instruments for other commercial and military aircraft.

“Sector-specific factors including the production halt of the 737 MAX and supply chain disruption, as well as the wider macroeconomic impact of COVID-19, are expected to hold back margin progression in the short term,” the company said.

Additional reporting by Reuters