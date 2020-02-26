CTBC to deploy NTU’s AI tech to improve services

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) and National Taiwan University (NTU) on Monday signed a NT$10 million (US$328,926) deal to utilize the school’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the firm’s consumer banking services.

The bank is to provide anonymized data to NTU’s AI Research Center and the IoX Center — which focuses on Internet of Things — for research on natural-language understanding, emotion recognition and microexpression reading, CTBC said.

The research on emotion recognition and microexpression reading could help bank staff read a client’s feelings or emotional state to provide better services, CTBC president James Chen (陳佳文) told a news conference in Taipei.

For example, when a camera-based recognition software finds that a client is feeling impatient, it would remind bank staff to greet the client quickly, Chen said.

Analysis of microexpressions could help companies capture more nonverbal information about applicants during job interviews, he added.

CTBC hopes its cooperation with the university would provide a new language-understanding solution, chief technology officer Titan Chia (賈景光) said.

“We utilized language understanding to improve our consumer support service last year and found it helpful,” Chia said.

CTBC, which receives more than 100,000 telephone calls from clients every month, has assigned a team to listen to phone records to check if employees managed to solve clients’ problems or properly market its products, he said.

“We could not manually finish reviewing all phone records and had to work overtime, but last year, we had AI screen those files first, so our employees only had to listen to records that were controversial,” Chia said.

“AI does not steal jobs from humans. Instead, new job opportunities emerge as we need people to train the machines to learn which marketing terms are appropriate,” he said.

The bank plans to utilize the new technology in its lending business, to combat money laundering and for “know-your-customer” compliance, he said.