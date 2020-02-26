UPS opens logistics service facility near airport in Taoyuan

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

UPS International Inc Taiwan Branch (優比速) yesterday launched its new logistics service center in Taoyuan, which is expected to boost its storage capacity by 30 percent, the company said.

The NT$45 million (US$1.5 million) center is the company’s second in Taoyuan and fifth in Taiwan, following Taichung, Tainan and Taipei.

Located near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the new facility would help deliver corporate clients’ parcels or goods to more than 220 countries in one day at the fastest rate, the company told the Taipei Times.

It would also provide services for bonded and nonbonded goods, it said.

“So far, our storage capacity is still enough. The new center is to meet new demand from our clients, which are mostly local small and medium-sized enterprises,” UPS said in a statement.

UPS’ latest expansion came after DHL Express Taiwan Corp (洋基通運) in June last year set up a new center in Taoyuan.

While the shipping industry faces headwinds amid an outbreak of COVID-19 in China, as companies are delaying the resumption of operations or product shipments, UPS said that the outbreak has had limited effects on its business, but declined to reveal if its freight volume fell.

Most of its clients have not changed their freight or warehousing policies, the firm said, adding that it would maintain intensive communication and offer solutions for them.