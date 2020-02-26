TSMC plans to add more than 4,000 new workers

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to hire more than 4,000 new staff this year as it gears up to develop high-end processes.

TSMC said that it has listed several job openings on recruitment Web site TaiwanJobs run by the Ministry of Labor’s Workforce Development Agency and has launched recruitment campaigns on university campuses to expand its talent pool.

The more than 4,000 job openings reflect demand for talent in a wide range of fields such as electrical engineering, optoelectronics, machinery, physics, production materials, chemicals, finances, management, human resources and labor relations, it said.

Amid optimism over global demand, TSMC has devoted itself to high-end technology development, a move expected to boost its global competitive edge and sustain the company’s lead over its rivals.

TSMC commands a more than 50 percent share of the global pure wafer foundry market.

The 7-nanometer process is the latest technology in which the chipmaker has begun mass production, while the company is also developing the more advanced 5-nanometer and 3-nanometer technologies.

TSMC is scheduled to launch mass production of chips using 5-nanometer process technology in the first half of this year. Chips using 3-nanometer process technology are expected to begin commercial production in 2022.

Local media have cited sources from the agency as saying that TSMC is offering monthly salaries of NT$32,000 for production line staffers, and NT$38,000 to NT$45,000 to semiconductor, equipment and optoelectronics engineers, while some applications would be able to negotiate their pay level.