FOOD

Pepsi to buy Be & Cheery

PepsiCo Inc plans to buy online snacks company Hangzhou Haomusi Food Co (杭州郝姆斯食品) — known as Be & Cheery — for US$705 million from Haoxiangni Health Food Co (好想你健康食品), as the maker of Doritos and Lay’s potato chips expands in China. Be & Cheery’s products include nuts, dried fruits, meat snacks, baked goods and confectionery items that are sold mainly online through major Chinese e-commerce platforms. The deal is subject to a Haoxiangni shareholder vote and regulatory approvals, the companies said in a statement.

FINANCE

Intuit eyes Credit Karma

Intuit Inc is close to a US$7 billion deal to acquire personal-finance portal Credit Karma Inc and beef up its position in the consumer-finance market, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Citing sources familiar with the talks, the Journal said that a deal involving cash and stock could be announced as soon as yesterday. Intuit makes TurboTax. Buying Credit Karma would be the biggest acquisition in the company’s 37-year history. Privately held Credit Karma was valued at about US$4 billion in a private share sale two years ago, the report said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Clover Bio, GSK team up

China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals Co (三葉草生物製藥) yesterday said that it would work with the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) on a research tie-up that would develop the Chinese firm’s protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate “COVID-19 S-Trimer.” Clover said GSK would provide it with its pandemic adjuvant system for further evaluation of the vaccine candidate in preclinical studies. GSK Vaccines chief medical officer Thomas Breuer said earlier this month that it would take at least 12 to 18 months to find a vaccine or effective treatment.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Xperi receives takeover bid

Xperi Corp said it has received an unsolicited takeover proposal from a consortium led by its former CEO, posing a potential challenge to its merger with TiVo Corp. Metis Ventures LLC, where former Xperi CEO Tom Lacey is a managing member, proposed an all-cash bid of US$23.30 a share for all outstanding Xperi shares, a statement said on Sunday. The offer values the company at almost US$1.2 billion. Xperi said it would not be engaging in discussions with Metis Ventures and reiterates its “continued support and enthusiasm” for the pending transaction with TiVo.

BANKING

UniCredit CEO to stay on

UniCredit SpA chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier has ruled himself out of the running to take the helm at HSBC Holdings PLC, deciding to stay at the Italian lender, a person familiar with the situation said. According to the Financial Times, which first reported the story, Mustier on Sunday telephoned HSBC chairman Mark Tucker to tell him that he was no longer interested in the job.

TRADE

Johnson ready for US talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to begin trade talks with the US within the coming two weeks, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. The UK government’s “red lines” for the trade negotiations, due to be published next week, are expected to push back against US demands for its pharmaceutical firms to have greater access to the UK market, the report said. Johnson is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in June.