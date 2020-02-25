Grape King Bio board approves dividend proposal

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Grape King Bio Ltd’s (葡萄王) board of directors yesterday approved a proposal to distribute a cash dividend of NT$6.5 per common share, unchanged from the previous year.

The proposed dividend, if approved by shareholders on May 28, suggests a dividend yield of 3.08 percent, based on yesterday’s closing share price of NT$210.50 in Taipei trading.

Total cash dividend distribution would be NT$884 million (US$29 million), the supplier of probiotics and mycelium health foods said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Last week, the firm’s direct-sales unit, Pro-Partner Inc (葡眾), proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$80.463 per common share, up from NT$76.019 the previous year.

Grape King’s revenue fell 24 percent annually to NT$574 million last month due to the Lunar New Year holiday and a high comparison base last year.

The company expects revenue to rebound this month, bolstered by demand for health food amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it said.

Demand for probiotic supplements has surged after the Chinese National Health Commission earlier this month said that probiotics could help prevent bacterial infections, the company said.

“Probiotics cannot fight the novel coronavirus, but are helpful in balancing the human gut flora,” Grape King research department director Chen Chin-chu (陳勁初) said by telephone.

According to Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan (李蘭娟), many patients with severe cases of COVID-19 in China were found to be vulnerable to bacterial infections due to an imbalance in gut flora, Chen said.

Shanghai Grape King Enterprises Corp (上海葡萄王) has resumed production after the holiday and the company has seen orders for probiotics grow both in Taiwan and China, he said.

The company’s board also approved a plan to spend NT$890 million to purchase a 17,910m2 parcel of land in Taoyuan from Onano Industrial Corp (悅城科技), an organic LED supplier.

Grape King plans to build a new plant on the site for production expansion, with construction forecast to be completed in two to three years, it said.

The plant might be used to manufacture products for export to Southeast Asia, where the company is expanding its markets, it said.

Grape King posted earnings per share of NT$6.49 in the first three quarters of last year, its latest financial data showed.