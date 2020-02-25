Industrial production declines 1.51%

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

The nation’s industrial production started the year with a decline of 1.51 percent on an annual basis last month, ending two consecutive months of increases, Ministry of Economic Affairs data showed yesterday.

“The decline in output last month was mainly due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which led to fewer working days compared with January a year earlier,” Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) told a news conference in Taipei.

Output from the manufacturing sector, which makes up more than 90 percent of total industrial production, fell 1.28 percent year-on-year last month.

The computer, electronic goods and optical components industry, which had been on a hot streak for 22 months in a row, posted a 2.06 percent decline, but the fall was cushioned by an increase in production of laptops and servers, as well as networking and communications devices, on the back of returning Taiwanese firms, Wang said.

“There is still a strong and unwavering market demand for mid to high-end camera lenses,” she said, referring to expanding production of optical components.

The electronic parts and components industry, a pillar of the local manufacturing sector, posted its best performance yet in 34 months, with output growing 17.73 percent.

Growth was propelled by the 30.11 percent surge in production of integrated circuits, aided by an accelerating rollout of 5G network infrastructure, as well as a low comparison base, the ministry said.

However, production of LCD panels and components slipped 5.43 percent due to a supply-and-demand imbalance, it said.

Non-tech industries posted across-the-board declines, with output from the chemical materials industry decreasing 3.16 percent due to falling prices and the base metal industry posting an 8.79 percent fall due to routine maintenance at several production plants, the ministry said.

The machinery equipment and automotive industries also posted declines of 30.23 percent and 20.15 percent respectively last month, it said.

“Despite eased trade tensions between the US and China, non-tech manufacturers still suffered from a lingering impact of waning market demand,” Wang said.

Although government programs aimed at encouraging domestic investments should help boost production in the manufacturing sector, the COVID-19 outbreak might affect supply chains in Taiwan, Wang said.

A survey of local manufacturers showed that production is expected to further contract this month, the ministry said.