Activity accelerates

Economic activity this month unexpectedly accelerated at the fastest pace in six months, with services proving resilient as factories battled challenges, including the COVID-19 outbreak in China. The reading in a survey by IHS Markit came a day after European Central Bank President Luis de Guindos said the bloc’s relatively strong labor market and ultra-low interest rates were supporting economic growth. The bank has long argued that domestic strength is providing some buffer against global risks. In Germany a surprise jump in the factory purchasing managers’ index sent the euro higher, though the improvement was largely a statistical distortion that masked weakness in export demand and sentiment. The composite gauge — a measure of private-sector activity — edged up to 51.6, signaling quarterly economic growth of about 0.2 percent. Manufacturing continued to shrink, though at a slower pace.

China to honor deal: official

The government expects China to honor its commitments to buy more US goods under a trade deal signed last month, despite the COVID-19 outbreak, a senior official said on Thursday. The Department of the Treasury official said that it was too soon to make accurate forecasts for the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy, but the base case scenario sees China’s growth dropping in the first quarter and then rebounding sharply. Starting this month, China is to increase purchases of US goods by US$77 billion this year and by US$123 billion next year, compared with a baseline of US imports in 2017, the year before the trade dispute began. Experts had expressed skepticism that China would be able to meet such aggressive purchase commitments even before the coronavirus outbreak.

Gas price boosts inflation

Core inflation last month accelerated, but with the gain boosted by gasoline costs the number does little to bolster a case that consumer-led price momentum is picking up as the Bank of Japan hopes. Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier, picking up speed from a 0.7 percent gain in December last year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said yesterday. The result matched economists’ median forecast. While inflation has picked up since a two-year low in the summer last year, gains have come largely from changes in energy prices, a function of global commodity markets rather than consumer demand, and the jolt from a sales tax increase. After years of massive monetary easing, inflation still runs far below the central bank’s 2 percent target.

Allianz beats profit forecasts

Allianz SE, the German company that owns bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO), stopped four consecutive quarters of bleeding assets at its European investment management unit as it beat analysts’ profit estimates for last year. Allianz Global Investors attracted 2 billion euros (US$2.16 billion) from outside clients in the fourth quarter of last year after net outflows during the rest of the year, the company reported yesterday. PIMCO lured another 18 billion euros, bringing total investors’ assets for investors to a record 1.69 trillion euros. Increasing overall income from asset management, as well as life and health insurance, helped Allianz post an operating profit of 11.9 billion euros for the full year, compared with 11.5 billion euros in 2018.