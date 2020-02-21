Agencies

CHIPMAKERS

Hynix quarantines 800

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc yesterday said that 800 of its workers had quarantined themselves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but its production in the city of Icheon, South Korea, has not been affected. The move came after one trainee had close contact with a virus patient in the southeastern city of Daegu, the center of an outbreak in South Korea. SK Hynix, the world’s No. 2 memorychip maker, said that another trainee also had symptoms of pneumonia and was being tested at a nearby hospital.

INDONESIA

Central bank cuts rate

The central bank yesterday cut its benchmark interest rate after a three-month pause as the spread of COVID-19 threatens growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy. Bank Indonesia lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent, joining a string of other central banks around the region that have eased policy to counter the impact of the virus. It also lowered its forecast for global growth to 3 percent from 3.1 percent, and forecast the domestic economy expanding 5 percent to 5.4 percent this year.

ENERGY

Petrobras posts record profit

Brazilian oil giant Petrobras on Wednesday said it made a record net profit last year, shaking off the lingering effects of a massive corruption scandal. The state-run company reported a net profit of 40.1 billion reals (US$9.19 billion) last year, up 55.7 percent from the previous year. It was the second consecutive year of profit for Petrobras, which had spent the three previous years deep in the red. It said the profit was thanks to low production costs and an asset sell-off that netted it US$16.3 billion last year.

AUSTRALIA

Jobless rate climbs

The jobless rate last month unexpectedly climbed despite a surge in full-time employment, as more people hunted for work. Unemployment rose to 5.3 percent last month, compared with economists’ estimate of 5.2 percent, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday. The participation rate increased to 66.1 percent and 13,500 jobs were added last month, slightly exceeding forecasts. Full-time jobs climbed by 46,200, while part-time roles fell by 32,700, data showed.

AVIATION

Airbus to cut 2,300 jobs

European plane maker Airbus SE on Wednesday said that it plans to cut more than 2,300 jobs at its defense and space division by the end of next year, spreading the cuts across several countries. The company said that Airbus Defence and Space presented the plan to employee representatives and launched a consultation process for the cuts. The plan would eliminate 2,362 positions in all — 829 in Germany, 357 in the UK, 630 in Spain, 404 in France and 142 elsewhere.

BANKING

UBS names new CEO

UBS Group AG has named ING Group CEO Ralph Hamers to succeed Sergio Ermotti as head of the Swiss banking giant. The Dutchman is to join UBS as a member of the bank’s executive board on Sept. 1 “in order to ensure a smooth leadership transition” before taking over the reins as chief executive officer on Nov. 1. Hamers, 53, joined ING Group in 1991 and has been chief executive since 2013.