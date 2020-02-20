Agencies

JAPAN

Trade deficit reported

The Ministry of Finance yesterday reported a ￥1.3 trillion (US$11.8 billion) trade deficit for last month, the third consecutive deficit, as exports declined amid worries about the spread of COVID-19 that could deaden regional economic growth. Both exports and imports to China and the US fell, ministry data showed.

CYBERTECH

Dell sells RSA for US$2bn

Dell Technologies Inc on Tuesday announced a US$2.08 billion cash deal to sell cybersecurity unit RSA to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group. RSA specializes in defending computer systems and runs cybersecurity conferences. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said. The consortium includes the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners NV. “This is the right long-term strategy for Dell, RSA and our collective customers and partners,” Dell chief operating officer and vice chairman Jeff Clarke said in a statement. “The transaction will further simplify our business and product portfolio.”

CHIPMAKERS

Intel in talks to sell unit

Intel Corp is in talks to sell a unit that makes chips for home Internet access gear to MaxLinear Inc, people familiar with the matter said. No final decision has been made and Intel could keep the connected home division, they said, and it is unclear how much the potential deal is worth. The chipmaker is looking at reducing its footprint in areas where it is not competitive, chief executive Bob Swan has said. Intel’s connected home business makes chips that enable Wi-Fi and manage data traffic for consumers. MaxLinear, based in Carlsbad, California, provides broadband and networking semiconductors.

SPAIN

Cabinet approves new taxes

The government on Tuesday approved the introduction of new taxes on digital business and stock market transactions, but the measures still require parliamentary approval. The Cabinet agreed at its weekly meeting to adopt the so-called Google tax and Tobin tax. Minister of Finance Mara Jesus Montero said that the Google tax, which has angered US authorities and brought a threat of tariffs from US President Donald Trump’s administration, would be levied only from the end of the year. By then, the government hopes an international agreement on digital business taxes would be in place.

INTERNET

Order concerns Facebook

Facebook Inc said it was “deeply concerned” about a Singaporean government order from to block access to a blog page on its social media Web site under the controversial Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act. The government on Monday ordered Facebook to block the States Times Review’s (STR) page in Singapore, saying it had repeatedly conveyed falsehoods and had not complied with directions it had been served with under the act. The online STR, run by Australia-based Singaporean political activist Alex Tan (陳智祥), is known for its anti-establishment articles.

INTERNET

Binance seeks license

Binance Holdings Ltd (幣安), operator of one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is applying for an operating license in Singapore under its new payments legislation. The company said it had already submitted a letter of intent to apply.