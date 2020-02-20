Rents in Hong Kong sink to lowest in two years

Bloomberg

Apartment rents in Hong Kong have dropped to the lowest in almost two years as people leave the territory and homeowners try to lease rather than sell.

Advertised residential prices are the least since March 2018, data from property agency Spacious showed.

While the territory’s rents have been under pressure since anti-government protests started in June last year, the COVID-19 outbreak is also damping demand.

“People with partners or spouses who aren’t working, or children who aren’t at school, they’re relocating now for the time being,” Colliers International head of residential services Letizia Garcia Casalino said.

In some instances, landlords are willing to offer tenants discounts as steep as 12 percent from current levels, she said.

The outbreak is also weighing on the secondary-market sentiment. Even though home prices inched up 1 percent between Jan. 19 and Feb. 9, the latest Centaline Property Agency Ltd (中原地產) data showed, local media has been reporting on some transactions where homeowners have sold at a loss.

An apartment in Yuen Long in the New Territories was sold for 13 percent — or HK$1.2 million (US$154,423) — less than the original listing price, one newspaper reported earlier this week.

Other homeowners who are not keen on cutting their asking prices are instead trying to lease their properties, increasing supply and adding to pressure on rents, Centaline deputy regional sales manager Matthew Hung (洪文鋒) said.

“Some sellers don’t want to let go of their property at a cheap price,” Hung said. “They expect the disease will end soon and therefore they’d rather rent the apartments out in the meantime.”

Hung estimated the supply of homes for rent in the northern New Territories area that he covers has increased about 10 percent from last month.

Hong Kong is heading for its first back-to-back annual recessions on record, as the COVID-19 shutdown cripples an economy already battered by months of political unrest.

Economists’ forecasts since the start of this month point to a contraction of more than 1 percent this year, following a 1.2 percent decline last year. That would mark a bigger decline and a slower recovery from COVID-19 than from the SARS episode of 2003, when output roared back after the all-clear was signaled.

Weakened by months of pro-democracy protests that have kept tourists away and slashed retail receipts, Hong Kong cannot rely on trade and arrivals from the mainland to stoke an economic comeback.

“The likelihood of a rapid recovery is very slim this time around,” Pictet Wealth Management Ltd senior Asia economist Dong Chen said. “Neither the global economic environment nor Hong Kong’s domestic political situation supports it.”

The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg since the start of this month is for a 1.2 percent contraction this year.