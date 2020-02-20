Staff writer, with CNA

MANUFACTURING

Taihan selling idle property

Taihan Precision Technology Co (台翰精密科技) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved a plan to dispose of idle buildings and land in New Taipei City’s Wugu District (五股) for NT$310 million (US$10.3 million). The designer and manufacturer of plastic products and molds said that it expects to book a disposal gain of NT$213 million from the transaction, and plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its financial structure, and boost shareholder interest and returns. While the COVID-19 outbreak in China has disrupted production in global supply chains, it has had limited effects on the company, Taihan Precision said in an e-mail.

TESTING SERVICES

Sporton net income drops

Sporton International Inc (耕興), which provides professional product testing and certification services, yesterday said net income for last year decreased 4.13 percent year-on-year to NT$671.26 million, or earnings per share of NT$7.27. Revenue fell 0.39 percent to NT$2.99 billion, it said. The drop was due to lower orders from China amid a US-China trade dispute, as well as greater operating expenses, including deployment costs for a Silicon Valley lab, Sporton said. About 50 to 60 percent of employees at its labs in Kunshan and Shenzhen, China, have returned to work since operations resumed last week amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it said, adding that it would use a flexible deployment of personnel in Taiwan, China and the US to reduce risks caused by economic uncertainties.

NETWORKING

CyberTAN restarts factory

CyberTAN Technology Inc (建漢科技), a maker of broadband and wireless networking equipment, yesterday said that its factory in Chongqing, China, has been approved to resume work following an extended Lunar New Year holiday ordered by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19. CyberTAN is a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密). Its plant in Vietnam has operated normally, while its Chinese operations received the notification of approval to restart work, effective yesterday, it said. Separately, SolidWizard Technology Co (實威國際), which provides 3D scanners and services, said that its Shanghai-based subsidiary, UnitedWizard Technology Co (研威貿易), has also been given permission to restart work.

TOURISM

Costa Cruises drops sailings

Italian cruise operator Costa Crociere SpA yesterday announced it has canceled all of its voyages scheduled to depart from Taiwan next month to protect passengers’ interests amid fears over the spread of COVID-19. The Costa neoRomantica and the Costa Venezia were due to sail from Taiwan, said the firm, which operates as Costa Cruises. Customers who have paid for cruises on those ships can, up to March 31, receive a full refund of the fare and port taxes, it said. The company also said it would continue to strengthen epidemic-control measures to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew on cruises outside of Taiwan that have not been canceled, including barring passengers and crew who have been in or transited through China, Hong Kong and Macau. In related news, Eastar Jet Inc’s nonstop charter flights between Hualien and South Korea for the spring season have been suspended until March 28 due to the outbreak, Hualien County Department of Tourism Deputy Director Chang Chih-shiang (張志翔) said on Tuesday. The suspension is expected to reduce tourist arrivals in Hualien by 10,000, Chang said.