Virus Outbreak: Chinese firms struggle to pay staff

Bloomberg

A growing number of China’s private companies have cut wages, delayed paychecks or stopped paying staff completely, saying that the economic toll of the COVID-19 outbreak has left them unable to cover their labor costs.

To slow the spread of the virus that has claimed more than 2,000 lives, Chinese authorities and big employers have encouraged people to stay home.

Shopping malls and restaurants are empty; amusement parks and theaters are closed; non-essential travel is all but forbidden.

What is good for containment has been lousy for business. With classes canceled at a coding-and-robotics school in Hangzhou, employees are to lose 30 to 50 percent of their wages.

The Lionsgate Entertainment World theme park in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, is closed, and workers have been told to use up their paid vacation time and get ready for unpaid leave.

Across China, companies are telling workers that there is no money for them — or that they should not have to pay full salaries to quarantined employees who do not come to work.

It is too soon to say how many people have lost wages as a result of the outbreak, but in a survey of more than 9,500 workers by Chinese recruitment Web site Zhaopin (招聘), more than one-third said they were aware it was a possibility.

The salary freezes are further evidence of the economic hit to China’s volatile private sector — the fastest growing part of the world’s second-biggest economy — and among small firms especially.

It also suggests that the stress would extend beyond the health risks to the financial pain that comes with job cuts and salary instability.

Unsurprisingly, hiring has all but ground to a halt: Zhaopin has estimated the number of job resumes submitted in the first week after the outbreak last month was down 83 percent from a year earlier.

“The coronavirus may hit Chinese consumption harder than SARS 17 years ago,” Bloomberg Intelligence chief Asia economist Chang Shu (舒暢) said. “And SARS walloped consumption.”

By law, companies have to comply with a full pay cycle this month before cutting wages to the minimum, said Edgar Choi (蔡瑋律), author of Commercial Law in a Minute and host of a legal-advice account on WeChat (微信).

For companies that are not making enough to cover payroll, it is permissible to delay salaries, as long as staff get the money they are owed eventually.

Choi said that he has heard from thousands of foreign workers who said their payments have been cut in half this month or halted altogether.

That, he said, is illegal.

“A lot of these employees are foreigners, they don’t know Chinese,” he said. “Whatever their boss tells them, that’s it. It’s easy for them to get bullied.”

NIO Inc (蔚來汽車), an electric-vehicle maker based in Shanghai, has delayed paychecks by a week.

Company chairman William Li (李斌) also encouraged employees to accept restricted stock units in lieu of a cash bonus.

At Foxconn Technology Group’s (富士康科技集團) Shenzhen factory, workers returning from the Lunar New Year break are quarantined in the dorms before they can return to work.

They are getting paid, but only about one-third of what they would earn if they were working.

Without full, regular paychecks and few places to spend them these days anyway, Chinese consumers could cut spending in some categories to zero, Shu said.

It might not bounce back: For example, if you skip your daily latte for two months, you are not likely to make up for those missed drinks later in the year, she said.