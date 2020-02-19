Agencies

AIRLINES

Singapore slashing flights

Singapore Airlines Ltd is to temporarily cut flights across its global network in the three months to May, it said yesterday, as the COVID-19 outbreak hits demand for services to the city-state, as well as through the key transit hub. Key affected destinations include Frankfurt, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, Paris, Seoul, Sydney and Tokyo, the airline said. It declined to say what percentage of capacity it had cut, citing commercial sensitivity.

KYRGYSTAN

Chinese investor pulls out

A Chinese investor that planned to pour nearly US$300 million into a trade and logistics center yesterday said it quit the project on Monday over local protests. Men on horseback were among those rallying against the construction of the facility in a remote mountainous region in the latest show of anger over Beijing’s growing influence. “We are therefore forced to make a decision to close [the project],” said the company — registered as Kyrgyz-Chinese Free Economic Zone “At-Bashy.”

AUSTRALIA

Record low crop forecast

The nation’s hottest and driest year on record has slashed crop production, with summer output expected to fall to the lowest levels on record, according to official projections released yesterday. The Department of Agriculture said it expects production of crops such as sorghum, cotton and rice to fall 66 percent — the lowest levels since records began in 1980 to 1981. “It is the lowest summer crop production in this period by a large margin,” Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences senior economist Peter Collins said.

BANKING

Intesa makes bid for UBI

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA launched one of the biggest European banking deals since the financial crisis with an unsolicited 4.9 billion euros (US$5.3 billion) bid for smaller rival Unione di Banche Italiane SpA (UBI). Under the offer, UBI investors would receive 17 new shares of Intesa for every 10 UBI shares they hold. That valued UBI at about 4.25 euros a share, Intesa said. The all-share offer, announced late on Monday, was made without the knowledge of UBI Banca’s board, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Intesa said it expects to finalize the UBI purchase this year and sees the deal boosting its earnings per share by 6 percent from last year’s levels.

AUTOMAKERS

Europeans record sales drop

European firms started off the year with their first sales decline in five months after changes to emission rules and consumer incentives crimped demand for some models. Passenger-car registrations last month declined 7.4 percent to 1.1 million vehicles, according to a statement yesterday from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. Some sales that would otherwise have taken place last month were pulled into December last year, when volumes jumped 21 percent, as dealers rushed vehicles to buyers ahead of tax increases.

EXCHANGES

NASDAQ Dubai loses stock

NASDAQ Dubai is about to lose its most valuable stock after DP World Ltd announced plans to go private. The departure of the ports operator, which has a market capitalization of US$11 billion, would increase the gap in trading turnover between NASDAQ Dubai and the two larger United Arab Emirates exchanges.