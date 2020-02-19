Staff writer, with agencies

HEALTHCARE

Dr Wu to issue dividend

Dr Wu Skincare Co Ltd (達爾膚生醫科技) yesterday said that shareholders approved its proposal to issue a cash dividend of NT$10 per share this year. With shares yesterday closing 9.92 percent higher at NT$90.90, the proposed payout represented a dividend yield of 11 percent. Shareholders also approved another proposal to give the board of directors greater flexibility in planning future cash dividends, the company said in an e-mail. Dr Wu reported consolidated revenue of NT$1.01 billion (US$33.5 million) for last year, up 5.32 percent from a year earlier. In the first three quarters of last year, earnings per share reached NT$2.46, compared with NT$1.17 in the same period in 2018.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Mosel Vitelic reports losses

Mosel Vitelic Inc (茂矽), which provides wafer foundry services, yesterday reported net losses of NT$397 million for last year, as the company booked asset impairment charges on reinvestment businesses, while revenue and sales volume declined from a year earlier. The company posted losses per share of NT$2.56 for last year, compared with earnings per share of NT$1.54 the previous year. Order visibility remained good through the end of this quarter, although it would be too early to gauge the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China on its business, it said.

FINANCE

FFTC secures NT$6bn loan

Fina Finance & Trading Co (FFTC, 合迪) yesterday secured a three-year, NT$6 billion syndicated loan from a group of banks, the company said in a statement. FFTC is a subsidiary of Chailease Holding Co Ltd (中租控股), the nation’s top leasing services provider. The banks involved in the loan package are led by Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫銀行), while Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行) and Far Eastern International Bank (遠東國際商銀) are to serve as mandated lead arrangers, FFTC said. The firm said that it aims to diversify funding resources for business expansion, adding that the new funds would be used to improve its financial structure.

EQUITIES

Market fundamentals strong

Strong market fundamentals are good for the local stock market, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said yesterday, adding that the dividend yield ratio remains high and listed companies show a strong willingness to deliver dividends. The exchange said in a statement that the yields of Taiwanese stocks are higher than their global peers. Last year, TWSE-listed companies distributed cash dividends totaling NT$1.3 trillion and the price-to-earnings ratio averaged about 19.57 as of Dec. 31 last year, with the cash dividend ratio reaching about 3.67 percent, it said. “These solid share dividends have kept loyalty high among both domestic and foreign investors,” the exchange said.

INVESTMENT

Nomura eyes sale of unit

Nomura Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its Taiwanese asset management unit, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Japanese firm is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc on the potential sale of Nomura Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (野村投信), the people said. Nomura aims to value the unit at about US$500 million, they said. Nomura bought the unit from ING Groep NV for an undisclosed amount in 2014, becoming the first Japanese company to enter the Taiwanese asset management market. The unit could draw interest from other global asset managers, the people said. Representatives for Nomura and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.