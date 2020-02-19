Kwang Yang Motor invests in GrabWheels in Indonesia

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) is expanding its electric scooter business to Indonesia, its second market in Southeast Asia after India, with an investment of US$30 million in Grab Holdings Inc, the biggest ride-hailing service operator in the region.

Venture capital fund KYMCO Capital (金庫資本), which counts the Kaohsiung-based Kwang Yang as a major investor, yesterday said that it has secured a 25 percent stake in Grab’s new electric two-wheeler sharing service provider, GrabWheels, with an investment of US$24 million after eight months of talks.

The venture capital fund participated in Grab’s newest round of financing by investing US$6 million, along with other investors such as Microsoft Corp, Softbank Group Corp and Toyota Motor Corp.

“Grab is a start-up with great growth potential, as it has developed into the biggest ride-hailing service provider in Southeast Asia in a short period of time. The company has garnered 2 million drivers to offer ride-hailing service in eight countries in the region,” KYMCO Capital managing partner Gary Ting (丁學文) told a media briefing in Taipei.

This year, the electric scooter-sharing market would experience explosive growth, Ting said.

The scooter-sharing market in Southeast Asia has expanded to US$12.7 billion and the market is to grow to US$40 billion by 2025, thanks to soaring demand from the food delivery sector, Ting said, citing forecasts by Google and Temasek.

Southeast Asia is one of the world’s fastest-growing electric scooter markets, given that it has 250 million scooters, 110 million of whom are from Indonesia, said GrabWheels, which was launched in November 2018.

With the partnership with KYMCO, GrabWheels found the last piece it needed to build a supply chain to tap into Southeast Asia’s electric-scooter market, Chris Yeo, head of Grab Ventures and New Platform Business, said in a joint statement.

GrabWheels said that it is soon to deploy electric scooters produced by Kwang Yang in Indonesia and Singapore, and plans to expand to the rest of the region’s 11 nations.

The company would also adopt Kwang Yang’s battery charging system, called Ionex, and its fleet managing solutions, it said.

GrabWheels operates a fleet of 4,000 scooters and expects the number to more than triple to 15,000 by the end of this year, the company said.