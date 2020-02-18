Agencies

CHINA

PBOC offers lenders funding

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) provided medium-term funding to commercial lenders and cut the interest rate it charges for the money, a move widely anticipated by analysts to cushion the economy from the COVID-19 outbreak. The bank yesterday offered 200 billion yuan (US$28.65 billion) of one-year medium-term loans. The rate was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.15 percent, the lowest since 2017. It also added 100 billion yuan of funds via seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, resulting in a net 700 billion yuan withdrawal of money from markets as about 1 trillion yuan of reverse repos matured.

CHINA

Growth could slow to 4.5%

First-quarter GDP growth could slow to 4.5 percent year-on-year — a record low — because of the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, Bloomberg Economics’ scenario analysis showed. If that happens, a period of weaker imports would transmit the shock to trade partners. Looking at exports to the nation as a share of total exports, the major economies with the highest exposure are Australia, South Korea and Brazil, the analysis showed.

TRANSPORTATION

Alstom eyes Bombardier

French train giant Alstom SA yesterday said that it was in talks to buy Canada’s Bombardier Transportation rail division. “Discussions are ongoing. No final decision has been taken,” Alstom said in a statement, as it bids to add scale in a sector where China’s state-owned CRRC Corp (中國中車) is the world’s largest rolling stock manufacturer.

UNITED KINGDOM

Home asking prices rise

Asking prices for homes rose to a near-record this month after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit breakthrough lifted confidence, Web site operator Rightmove said. Values increased 0.8 percent month-on-month to an average ￡309,399 (US$403,066) it said yesterday. In London, they gained 2.7 percent from a month earlier as uncertainty about the country’s future with the EU started to lift. Visits to Rightmove’s Web site jumped to a record as demand revived, the latest sign of a pickup in property sentiment this year.

THAILAND

5G auction raises US$3.2bn

The nation has raised more than US$3.2 billion in auction on Sunday of 5G licenses, as operators raced to snap up high-frequency spectrum needed for a commercial rollout of the technology. A subsidiary of Advanced Info Services Pcl, the country’s top mobile operator, dominated the bidding, securing 23 of the nearly 50 licenses up for grabs. The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission hailed the auction as a “good day” for the country.

ISRAEL

Economy grows 4.8 percent

GDP rose a seasonally adjusted, annualized 4.8 percent in the final quarter of last year, the fastest quarterly rate in two years, the Central Bureau of Statistics said. That pushed expansion for the year to 3.5 percent, narrowly topping 2018 and defying predictions that growth would moderate, as an unending election cycle mired the country in political turmoil. Fourth-quarter growth was driven by a 10 percent rise in private consumption and an 8.7 percent jump in investment. Both figures were significantly affected by a surge in quarterly vehicle imports.