Trump threatens intelligence block over Huawei 5G

AFP, WASHINGTON

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off intelligence sharing with countries that deal with Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

The US has been pressing allies to ban Huawei, one of the world’s largest tech firms, from 5G mobile data networks, saying that it is a security risk.

Grenell said that Trump “instructed me to make clear that any nation who chooses to use an untrustworthy 5G vendor will jeopardize our ability to share intelligence and information at the highest level.”

Trump had called him earlier in the day from Air Force One to convey the message, Grenell said.

Key US allies in Europe, notably the UK and France, have said that they would not ban Huawei from building 5G networks, but would impose restrictions.

Publicly, the US has been restrained in its response, but Trump was reportedly furious with London.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Huawei was a “Trojan horse for Chinese intelligence.”

A US indictment on Friday laid more criminal charges against Huawei related to theft of intellectual property, adding to earlier allegations that the company stole trade secrets from US carrier T-Mobile US Inc.