Staff writer, with CNA

FUTURES

TAIFEX chair dies at 67

Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) chairman Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) died on Saturday at a hospital in Taipei at the age of 67, the exchange said. Prior to heading the exchange, Sheu served as minister of finance from May 20, 2016, to July 16, 2018. The cause of death was not given, with the exchange saying it was up to his family to announce the details if they wished to. Sheu would be best remembered for pushing the most ambitious tax reform plan the nation had seen in two decades in 2018, the exchange said.

TAXATION

Czech Republic signs deal

An agreement between Taiwan and the Czech Republic to avoid double taxation and prevent fiscal evasion is expected to be implemented on Jan. 1 next year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. The Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement has been legislated in the Czech parliament and was signed into law by Czech President Milos Zeman on Wednesday, it said. When the agreement takes effect, it would help the creation of a fair and friendly taxation system and boost bilateral investment, the ministry said.

BANKING

Credit card spending rises

Credit card spending in Taiwan hit a record NT$3.22 trillion (US$107.15 billion) last year, up 11.76 percent from 2018, data released by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed. Banking Bureau Deputy Director Sherri Chuang (莊琇媛) attributed the increase to issuing banks’ promotional campaigns and cash rebate or discount offers. More shops and vendors have also begun to accept credit cards, which encourages consumers to spend, Chuang said on Tuesday.