NT dollar slides against greenback, euro rebounds

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The New Taiwan dollar on Friday fell against the US dollar, shedding NT$0.014 to close at the day’s low of NT$30.051, but was up 0.2 percent from NT$30.126 a week earlier.

Turnover totaled US$966 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.050 and hit NT$29.965 before rebounding.

Elsewhere on Friday, the euro bounced against the greenback as US stocks declined from record highs, although concerns about growth in the eurozone were expected to keep weighing on the single currency.

Anxiety about the effects of an outbreak of COVID-19 in China on the European economy this week helped send the euro to its lowest levels against the US dollar in two-and-a-half years.

A report on Friday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to close a plant in Serbia due to a lack of parts added to fears that ties to China leave Europe’s economy vulnerable.

“We had some first indications that this might be starting to impinge on the global supply chain this morning with Chrysler shutting one of their factories in eastern Europe because of shortage of supplies from China,” Scotiabank chief foreign exchange strategist Shaun Osborne said in Toronto.

The euro fell to US$1.0826, the lowest since May 2017, before rebounding to US$1.0842. It has fallen from US$1.1095 on Monday last week.

The euro came off its lows as US stocks declined from record highs reached on Thursday. A stronger US economic outlook has supported the greenback, while it has also benefited from a popular trade in which investors borrow in the euro to invest in higher-yielding US assets.

Data on Friday hinted at a soft European economy.

Eurozone GDP grew 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter of last year, in line with forecasts, while year-on-year growth was weaker than expected at 0.9 percent.

The German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter due to weaker private consumption and state spending, renewing fears of a recession just as German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives are preoccupied with a search for a new leader.

US data showed clothing store sales last month declining the most since 2009, which could raise concerns about the staying power of the moderate economic expansion.