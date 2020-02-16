By Martin Abbugao / AFP, SINGAPORE

Asian plane makers have thrown huge sums at building jets, but flagship projects have suffered repeated setbacks and they face a tough time breaking into a market dominated by established players.

As the Asia-Pacific region is the world’s biggest aviation market for commercial aircraft, Japanese and Chinese firms have embarked on programs to build their own airplanes.

Asia’s two biggest economies are home to a myriad of companies making high-tech goods, from cars to smartphones, which in many cases have succeeded in rivaling Western firms.

However, when it comes to building airplanes — which requires mammoth investment, years of painstaking development and rigorous safety standards — progress has been slow.

The companies at the forefront of the Asian drive, Japan’s Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp and Chinese state-owned manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC, 中國商用飛機), have both seen their flagship projects delayed for years.

China “could be successful in 10-15 years, but at this time, the odds are not really in their favor,” said Shukor Yusof, founder of Malaysia-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics.

“The international market is just too saturated with aircraft from the established manufacturers, so there’s very little space for new players,” Shukor said.

The Singapore Airshow, which is Asia’s biggest and ends today, has this week been — as ever — dominated by European plane maker Airbus SE, US manufacturer Boeing Co and a handful of smaller, mostly Western manufacturers.

Chinese manufacturers had a good reason for not making much of an impression — they were forced to pull out because of a ban on travelers from China due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Mitsubishi was showing off a mock-up of the interior of its SpaceJet, the first version of which was originally due for commercial rollout in 2013.

After repeated delays, Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways Co Ltd had finally been scheduled to receive its first SpaceJet M90 in the middle of this year.

However, the model this month suffered its sixth delay, with the first delivery now expected next year at the earliest. The setbacks, due mainly to technical glitches, have raised the development cost for the plane to an estimated ￥800 billion (US$7.3 billion).

Steve Haro, vice president and head of global marketing and strategy at Mitsubishi, said that more than 900 changes have been made to the aircraft’s original design.

However, he added that a milestone had been reached, as the latest version was ready to be certified by regulators.

“We’re really at the place where we’re crossing the finish line of a very long race,” he said.

The plane is for short, regional flights — such as between a major hub and smaller airports inside the same country — and its main rivals are aircraft made by Brazil’s Embraer SA, he said.

“We’re not interested in competing with Boeing on the large airplanes, or Airbus. We see ourselves meeting a vital market segment that has really been ignored too long,” Haro said.

More than 400 orders have already been received for the M90 from around the world, he said.

Meanwhile, state-owned COMAC’s flagship jet has been delayed at least five years and analysts believe that it is likely to miss next year’s scheduled first delivery to a customer.

The single-aisle C919 is designed to compete with the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, the favored workhorse of budget carriers.