Staff writer, with CNA

AIRLINES

Cebu launch delayed

StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) yesterday announced that it is postponing the launch of its Taoyuan-Cebu route until July 1 due to Manila’s announcement on Monday that it was temporarily banning Taiwanese visitors to the Philippines amid efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It had been set to launch flights on April 6. Those who have booked tickets to Cebu from April 6 to June 30 would receive a refund or be able to change their tickets to other destinations, StarLux said.

COMPUTERS

Advantech restarts Kunshan

Industrial PC supplier Advantech Co Ltd (研華) yesterday said that it plans to restart its Kunshan manufacturing center on Monday next week, which is estimated to initially recover about 15 percent of production capacity. While authorities in Beijing, Shanghai and Guanzhou have given Advantech permission to reopen its regional offices, it has asked its nearly 3,400 direct and sub-contracted employees across China to work from home this week. Approval to reopen its offices in Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xian is still pending, Advantech said.

COMPUTERS

Asustek revenue off 11.32%

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) yesterday posted an 11.32 percent year-on-year decline in revenue to NT$23.2 billion (US$772.5 million) for last month. The decrease was mainly due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which led to fewer working days, the company said. It also expressed uncertainty over first-quarter business operations due to COVID-19. It is working closely with its supply chain and sales partners to handle any potential changes in the industry, Asustek said.

LIGHTING

Longer leave dims Radiant

Radiant Opto-Electronics Corp (瑞儀光電), a leading supplier of LCD backlight modules, yesterday said that a decreased number of working days due to an extended Lunar New Year holiday amid the virus outbreak in China would affect its revenue. The company did not elaborate and has yet to release sales data for last month. Its Suzhou and Guangzhou subsidiaries restarted operations on Monday, while its Nanjing unit resumed work on Tuesday, Radiant Opto-Electronics said in a regulatory filing.

PANEL MAKERS

HannStar revenue slides 6%

LCD panel maker HannStar Display Corp (瀚宇彩晶) yesterday reported that revenue last month decreased 6.04 percent from a year earlier and 29.34 percent from the previous month to NT$1.1 billion. The company’s subsidiary in Nanjing, China, remains shut and is still waiting for the local government’s permission to restart operations. The delayed resumption of work at Hannstar Display (Nanjing) Corp (南京瀚宇彩欣) would affect its revenue, HannStar said.

ELECTRONICS

Ichia revenue plunges

Handset keypad maker Ichia Technologies Inc (毅嘉科技) yesterday reported revenue of NT$392.48 million for last month, down 27.36 percent from a year earlier and 20.78 percent from the previous month, due to fewer working days because of the Lunar New Year holiday. Last month’s revenue included about NT$277 million in sales from flexible printed circuit integrated components and about NT$117 million from mechanical integrated components, it said. Revenue for this month would depend on the COVID-19 outbreak and the resumption of business operations in China, it added.