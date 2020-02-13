Citi rolls out greater benefits as it forges work-life balance for working parents

Staff writer

Citibank Taiwan Ltd (台灣花旗) recently announced that it would implement a new welfare policy that is set to benefit more than 4,000 employees nationwide.

As of Jan. 1, the standard paid maternity leave for mothers was extended from eight weeks to 16, while forms of paid parental leave, including parental leave and adoption leave, was extended from five days to four weeks.

These changes are above the benefits stipulated by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法). They apply to all women giving birth, as well as non-birthing parents, regardless of how they are building their families, such as through adoption.

Committed to diversity and inclusion, Citi has rolled out various initiatives as part of its continued efforts to create work-life balance for all.

“At Citi, we support each other at all life stages. We believe that advancing gender equality requires that women and men support one another both at work and at home,” Citibank Taiwan human resources head Winifred Dente said.

The four-week paternity leave is the longest such paid leave in Taiwan’s financial industry.

Citi already offers an additional seven-day family care leave — of which 5.5 days are paid — so that employees can have peace of mind and tend to any family member when such needs arise.

Citi is also a leading financial institution in Taiwan in the campaign for gender equality.

Female employees account for 70 percent of Citibank Taiwan’s workforce, and as many as 60 percent of senior management executives are females, which is not only higher than its local peers, but Citigroup’s 33 percent as well.

To help female employees juggle career and family, Citibank Taiwan in 2018 launched the Citi Women’s Network, a club that offers resources and peer support to inspire female employees and champion the value of progress.

Early last year, Citigroup make public its gender pay gap, taking the lead in the industry, and pledged to narrow the gap for women and minority groups.

So it came as no surprise that the company was included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index, becoming one of 230 global enterprises that have made commitments to promoting gender equality.