Lite-On sets eyes on Mexico, Brazil

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter

Electronics components supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) plans to target Mexican and Brazilian markets with industrial automation solutions, part of the company’s smart life and applications business group, as it seeks to expand its presence in Latin and South America.

The company — which this month is participating in EXPO Manufactura, Mexico’s annual industrial machine equipment event — said it is looking to meet growing demand from businesses seeking industrial automation solutions across their production lines.

“We aim to satisfy the needs of three major industries in the region, including textiles, footwear and automobile manufacturing,” a Lite-On official surnamed Chang (張) said by telephone, adding that yesterday it debuted its new servo systems and converters at the expo.

“Right now, we are seeking local sales partners that would allow us a swift entry into the Mexican and Brazilian markets, as well as other Central and South American markets to establish rapport with local clients,” Chang said.

Lite-On plans to set up a sales service center for its industrial automation solutions near a plant in Mexico, he said, citing remarks at the event made by Lite-On Industrial Automation general manager Cheng Ken (鄭智峰).

Lite-On has since 2018 been expanding its Mexican plant and last year set up a regional office in the US.

“In the future, we also expect other North American customers to use the Lite-On Mexico service. By delivering products directly from Mexico, we will be able to speed up the product delivery time and flexibly respond to customer needs,” Cheng said in a statement.

Revenue in the smart life and applications business group is expected to grow 30 percent on an annual basis this year, Lite-On said last year.

Lite-On reported a 27.51 percent annual decline in revenue for last month to NT$11.31 billion (US$376.6 million), which it blamed on fewer working days due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

The company’s information technologies segment remained its largest contributor, accounting for 66 percent of overall sales, while its optoelectronics business made up 20 percent and its storage segment contributed 8 percent.