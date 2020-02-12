Staff writer

SEMICONDUCTORS

Xintec net income hits high

Wafer-level packaging service provider Xintec Inc (精材科技) yesterday reported that its net income for last year was the highest in five years at NT$181.98 million (US$6.05 million), or earnings per share of NT$0.67, compared with a net loss of NT$1.35 billion in 2018. Revenue last year fell 1.3 percent year-on-year to NT$4.65 billion from NT$4.71 billion a year earlier, but gross margin increased to 11.8 percent and operating margin to 5 percent, the company said. This year, Xintec plans to spend US$31.09 million to expand clean rooms and other facilities for testing 12-inch wafers, as customers are consigning testing equipment to the company, it said in a statement.

DISPLAYS

Giantplus’ China units open

Giantplus Technology Co (凌巨), which makes small LCD panels for vehicle displays and handsets, yesterday said that one of its Chinese subsidiaries, Shenzhen Giantplus Optoelectronics Display Co (深圳旭茂光電), obtained approval from the local government to resume operations yesterday afternoon. However, another Chinese subsidiary, Kunshan Giantplus Optronics Display Technology Co (昆山和霖光電), is waiting for permission to reopen, a company regulatory filing said. Heat dissipation module supplier Auras Technology Co (雙鴻) said that its Chinese subsidiaries in Guangzhou and Anhui reopened on Monday, but that its units in Kunshan and Chongqing remained shut.

TECHNOLOGY

Closures to hit Innolux profit

LCD panelmaker Innolux Corp (群創) yesterday said that the delayed opening of its Chinese operations would affect its revenue this month, as its factories in Ningbo, Foshan and Shanghai resumed work on Monday, while its factory in Nanjing is waiting for permission to resume operations. The company said that it has implemented a flexible work schedule to reduce the effects of the closures. Flexible printed circuit board supplier Taiflex Scientific Co (台虹科技) said that its Chinese subsidiaries in Kunshan and Jiangsu are waiting for a notice from the local government to resume work, but a factory in Shenzhen reopened on Monday. Handset keypad supplier Silitech Technology Corp (閎暉) said its Shenzhen subsidiary is scheduled to resume operation on Monday next week.

ELECTRONICS

Holiday affects TPK revenue

Touch module and sensor supplier TPK Holding Co (宸鴻) yesterday reported that revenue last month fell monthly and annually, as the Lunar New Year holiday reduced the number of working days. TPK’s revenue fell 8.3 percent month-on-month and 32.2 percent year-on-year to NT$9.53 billion, a company regulatory filing said. TPK has yet to announce whether its factories in Xiamen and Pingtan, China, have resumed operations since the holiday was extended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SOFTWARE

Appier board adds director

Appier Inc (沛星互動科技) yesterday said that it has appointed former Google Taiwan managing director Chien Lee-feng (簡立峰) to its board of directors. Having supervised growth and operations at Google’s local unit for 14 years, Chien would be an important contributor to Appier’s business discussions and decisions, the company said in a statement. The company would leverage Chien’s significant industry know-how as well as his experience and expertise in artificial intelligence and the high-tech business, Appier CEO and cofounder Yu Chih-han (游直翰) said.