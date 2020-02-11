Agencies

BANKING

Bank fees to be reduced

Turkey is to lower the fees banks earn on their customers’ transactions, as policymakers urge lenders to focus on expanding credit. The changes, published yesterday in the Official Gazette, dramatically cut down the number and types of commissions banks can charge retail and commercial clients. The regulations have been made in response to client complaints, such as overcharging and a lack of transparency, the central bank said. The changes are to take effect on March 1.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla might receive grants

Tesla Inc could get state subsidies in its plan to set up a gigafactory in Germany, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said. “In my conversations with [Tesla CEO] Elon Musk I have always made clear that there are no privileges, but also no discrimination,” Altmaier said in an interview. To qualify for state subsidies companies need to fulfill certain requirements in the areas of sustainability and battery efficiency, Altmaier said. “All companies that fulfill these criteria have a chance to be supported — including Tesla,” he said.

INSURANCE

Firms talk PartnerRe sale

French insurer Covea is in advanced talks with the Agnelli family’s Exor NV to buy the Italian company’s reinsurance business PartnerRe for about US$9 billion in cash, people familiar with the discussions said. Covea approached Exor with an offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer and is in exclusive talks with the holding company that also controls Fiat Chrysler NV and Ferrari NV, the people said. Exor and Covea confirmed the exclusive discussions. Talks “are ongoing and there is no certainty that they will result in a transaction,” Exor said in a statement.

ARGENTINA

No payment for IMF: VP

Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Saturday said that the government would not pay “even half a cent” of its debt back to the IMF before the country has exited recession. “The first thing we have to do in order to be able to pay is to exit the recession,” Fernandez said at a presentation of her book Sinceramente at Havana’s international book fair. “If there is a recession, no one will pay even half a cent and the way you exit recession is through a lot of state investment.”

MINING

BHP delays shipments

BHP Group Ltd, the world’s top miner, is in talks with Chinese customers to delay shipments of copper concentrates, as the nation extended plant shutdowns to combat the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus, people familiar with the matter said. Suppliers are considering giving buyers in China flexibility on deliveries to discourage them from declaring force majeure, offering them a way out of contractual obligations, the people said. In Chile, miners are already working with clients to defer cargoes.

HONG KONG

HSBC offers liquidity relief

Businesses are set to benefit from more than HK$30 billion (US$3.86 billion) in liquidity relief offered by HSBC Holdings PLC to support firms as a novel coronavirus weighs on the economy. Measures include a principal repayment moratorium for borrowers with commercial loans secured by property, as well as those with taxi and public minibus loans, HSBC said in a statement on Sunday. Trade finance customers could also apply for access to an overdraft of up to HK$10 million for six months to help with daily operational needs, the bank said.