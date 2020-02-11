Staff writer

COSMETICS

Production to restart

Chlitina Holding Ltd (麗豐), which manufactures and sells beauty and cosmetic products through its salon franchise in Taiwan and China, yesterday said its Chinese production lines are to restart today, adding that the company attaches great importance to the health of its employees and the safety of its operations. The company has asked administrative staff to work from home where possible until the end of this month, according to a regulatory filing issued yesterday. The company owns Chlitina (China) Trade Ltd Co (克麗緹娜中國貿易), Weishuo (Shanghai) Daily Product Ltd Co (微碩上海日用品) and other subsidiaries in China.

SANITARY PRODUCTS

KNH eyeing developments

Sanitary paper product manufacturer KNH Enterprise Co Ltd (康那香) yesterday said its Chinese subsidiaries have been applying for permission from local authorities to resume operations. The company’s subsidiaries in Shanghai, Yangzhou and Chengdu were originally scheduled to restart production yesterday, but KNH said each subsidiary’s schedule would depend on the development of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak and local government policies. The company said it is closely monitoring developments, which so far have not had a significant impact on its finances and business operations in Taiwan and China.

GLASS

Taiwan Glass optimistic

Taiwan Glass Industry Corp (台灣玻璃) yesterday said that some of its subsidiaries in China resumed operations as scheduled yesterday, while others were still awaiting approval from local governments pending the development of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. However, the company’s kiln production equipment has been running 24 hours a day and it has seen no negative effects since the Lunar New Year holiday, Taiwan Glass said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company said the impact of delayed resumption of operations on its revenue depends on the development of the outbreak and its impact on the operations of its clients.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa revenue falls

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom, yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$16.7 billion (US$554.8 million) for last month, a 5.3 percent year-on-year decline due to falling handset sales and lower fixed-line voice revenue. Due to cost declines owing to lower handset sales, operating expenses fell to NT$12.92 billion, resulting in operating income of NT$3.78 billion, the company said in a regulatory filing. Net income was NT$2.99 billion last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.39, exceeding the company’s previous guidance.

CONTACT LENSES

Pegavision income slumps

Pegavision Corp (晶碩) yesterday posted net income of NT$475.49 million for last year, or earnings per share of NT$7.62, down from NT$541.16 million the previous year. Pegavision, a contact lens subsidiary of Pegatron Corp (和碩), said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its revenue climbed to NT$3.36 billion from NT$3.13 billion in 2018. The board of directors has proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per common share, representing a payout ratio of 32.81 percent. The dividend proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval at an annual general meeting on May 27. Pegavision also announced that vice president of materials research and development division Lai Yu-chin (賴有進) is to retire on Thursday next week.