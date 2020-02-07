Agencies

BRAZIL

Central bank cuts rate

The central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark interest rate to a new record low of 4.25 percent, seeking to boost what it called the “gradual recovery” of Latin America’s largest economy. The quarter-point cut, in line with market expectations, was decided unanimously by the bank’s monetary policy committee, it said in a statement. It was the fifth straight decrease since July last year, but the bank indicated that the loosening cycle was coming to an end. The government is forecasting growth of 2.4 percent this year, double the estimate for last year.

INDIA

Rates left unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India yesterday left interest rates unchanged for a second straight meeting, as surging inflation kept policymakers from easing again to support economic growth. The repurchase rate was maintained at 5.15 percent, as forecast by all 37 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The six-member monetary policy committee voted unanimously on the decision, while retaining its accommodative stance, the bank said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Trade deficit narrows

The nation’s trade deficit narrowed last year from the widest in a decade, reflecting plunges in shipments from China and oil imports. The annual deficit in goods and services decreased for the first time in six years, narrowing 1.7 percent to US$616.8 billion, Department of Commerce data showed on Wednesday. The gap in December last year rose to US$48.9 billion, wider than the median estimate of economists. Separately, the Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said that its service-sector index edged up to 55.5 from 55 in December.

GERMANY

Eurozone demand slumps

New orders at industrial firms slid in December last year, official data showed yesterday, driven entirely by plunging demand from eurozone neighbors. Overall, new business for manufacturing firms fell back 2.1 percent month-on-month in seasonally adjusted figures, statistics authority Destatis said, disappointing analysts who had foreseen a 0.6 percent increase. A breakdown of the data showed that while domestic orders rose by 1.4 percent and those from non-EU nations gained 2.1 percent, eurozone demand tumbled 13.9 percent.

ENERGY

Gas contracts canceled

China’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas has told some suppliers that it would not take delivery of cargoes because of constraints caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, a rare step that shows how deeply the epidemic is impacting global commodity flows. China National Offshore Oil Corp (中國海洋石油) has declared force majeure on some contracts, people with knowledge of the situation said. It sent the notice to firms including Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Total SA, the people added.

TELECOMS

Huawei files patent suits

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) has filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Verizon Communications Inc following an apparent failure to agree licensing terms for the use of its intellectual property. The Chinese firm said that it had reached out to Verizon a year ago, notifying the US carrier of its breach of multiple patents. Among the offending pieces of technology are network security measures, remote sharing from a PC, parental controls and a contacts app.