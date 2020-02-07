PRC to cut tariffs on US imports

AFP, BEIJING

China yesterday said that it is to halve punitive tariffs on US$75 billion of US imports from Friday next week, a month after Beijing and Washington signed a truce in their long-running trade dispute.

The reduction is to apply to levies of 5 percent and 10 percent that were imposed on more than 1,700 items in September last year, China’s Tariff Commission of the State Council said.

US products that had been targeted by the 10 percent Chinese tariffs included fresh seafood, poultry and soybeans.

The tariffs also applied to items such as tungsten lamps for scientific and medical purposes, as well as some types of aircraft.

The move is aimed at “promoting the healthy and stable development of China-US economic and trade relations,” the commission said in a statement.

It added that the reduction would begin at 5:01am GMT on Friday next week — the same day Washington is expected to halve tariffs on US$120 billion of Chinese products.

The commission added that it “hopes that both parties will be able to abide by their agreement, strive to implement its relevant content [and] boost market confidence.”

However, other retaliatory tariffs are to remain in place.

The latest tariff reductions come as China grapples with a shortage of resources in a fight against the 2019 novel coronavirus.

A top US trade official on Tuesday said that the outbreak would delay Beijing’s plans to buy goods from the US under the “phase one” trade deal.

However, Washington expects “minimal impact” from the coronavirus on the US economy, the official said.

The outbreak has caused Beijing to impose travel restrictions across its cities, with millions of consumers staying home. That is expected to hit the nation’s already slowing economy, as companies and factories delay the resumption of operations.

Over the weekend, Beijing announced that US imports that can be used in its fight against the coronavirus would also be exempted from retaliatory tariffs imposed in the trade dispute.

“Any move to de-escalate is always good. Especially when the market is overwhelmed by news about the virus, good news about tariffs is refreshing,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (華僑銀行) Greater China research head Tommy Xie (謝東明) said. “The announcement shows China’s commitment to implement the ‘phase one’ trade deal, despite the disruptions from the recent virus outbreak.”

The news was positive for financial markets, and comes as Beijing seeks to shore up investor and business confidence as the outbreak casts deep uncertainty over the economic outlook.

The yuan yesterday hit its highest level in two weeks, while Asian shares and Wall Street futures also rallied after the announcement.

Additional reporting by Reuters